Adhering to movement guidelines linked to better quality of life in children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder

Read full article on original website
Related
PsyPost
Study finds psychopaths may not remember emotionally negative events accurately
New research suggests that those with psychopathic personality traits are less susceptible to creating false memories of negative events. The findings indicate that individuals high in the psychopathic trait of fearless dominance were less likely to produce false memories when exposed to negative stimuli. Likewise, individuals high in the psychopathic trait of cold-heartedness tended to have fewer true memories of neutral and negative events. These findings may be relevant to law enforcement, mainly when gathering witness or suspect testimony from individuals high in psychopathic traits.
PsyPost
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
PsyPost
Extreme excitability of a specific type of neuron linked to sleep problems in mice, study finds
A series of experiments on young and aged mice found that hyperexcitability of a specific type of neurons, called hypocretin neurons, in the lateral hypothalamus regions of the brain is strongly associated with fragmented sleep and sleep instability that develop with age in mice. Based on the results, researchers propose a strategy for medical treatment of similar age-related sleep problems in humans. The study was published in Science.
PsyPost
Ketamine paired with looking at smiling faces to build positive associations holds promise in treating depression
Simple computer exercises using positive words and images designed to boost self-worth can prolong the antidepressant effects of ketamine in people with depression. That’s what my research team and I found in our new study. Over two decades ago, researchers serendipitously discovered that intravenous ketamine, a widely used anesthetic...
PsyPost
New research indicates stress can have a powerful impact on your perceptions of your romantic partner
A new daily diary study of 79 newlywed couples found that individuals who experienced more stressful life events were especially attuned to day-to-day changes in their partner’s negative behaviors, but not their partner’s positive behaviors. They tended to see their partner as behaving more negativity compared to how individuals who faced less stressful events saw their partners. The study was published in Social Psychological and Personality Science.
PsyPost
Youth who perceive themselves as more attractive engage in more offending, study finds
Thinking that you are “good-looking” might be a risk factor for crime, according to new research published in the journal Crime & Delinquency. The study found that youth who perceived themselves as more attractive were more likely to engage in offending behaviors. “People are judged on their appearance...
PsyPost
New study suggests parents’ political ideology can influence how their children punish others
Two experiments recently found that children of conservative parents were more willing to punish children who were not members of their group for transgressions. Children of liberal parents punished children who were members of their groups and those that were not equally in the first experiment and punished children who were members of their own group more in the second experiment. The study was published in Psychological Science.
Comments / 0