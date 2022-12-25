ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

7 confirmed deaths from blizzard

By Tom Puckett
 3 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Some somber news from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz as he announces seven confirmed deaths as a result of the historic pre-Christmas blizzard.

Poloncarz says it's unclear how they were found. "I do know that some were found in cars and some were found actually on the street in snowbanks," says Poloncarz. He says there may be more because there are people who've been stuck in cars for more than two days, and there are people in homes with temperatures below freezing.

Poloncarz says there's another concern with the storm: bursting water pipes. He recommends you keep your water on. "Make sure there's a flow in all of your faucets so you can have water go through so it helps prevent your pipes from freezing," suggests Poloncarz.

The county executive says some without power may not get it back until Monday. That's because the outages are caused by more than just downed wires. "Part of the problem and why there's so many significant outages and they haven't been able to change and address that is that there are substations that are snowed in and frozen," says Poloncarz. He says the problem is there are substations that are inoperable that need major repair.

Poloncarz says a driving ban remains in effect in Erie County. He's urging drivers to resist the temptation to drive even as the sun peaked out Sunday morning. "I talked to Supervisor Joe Emminger, of the Town of Tonawanda. And Supervisor Brian Kulpa of the town of Amherst this morning, and there are significant portions of the towns of Tonawanda and amorous which are impassable," explains Poloncarz.

WUHF

More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm

Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo: 28 storm-related deaths, plowing secondary streets, looting task force established

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City officials said 28 people have been confirmed dead in Buffalo from the blizzard in the City’s 11 a.m. Tuesday press conference. County-wide totals are still being calculated by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Additionally, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said BPD has reported to over a dozen non-storm related […]
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Winter storm death toll climbs to 25 in Erie County

Erie County remains paralyzed on Monday from a massive winter storm that brought up to 4 feet of snow. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that in addition to 13 confirmed deaths on Sunday, the Erie County Department of Health Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total for the blizzard to 25 deaths countywide. The National Weather Service says Erie County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm Tuesday. Lake effect snow will produce additional accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The New York State Thruway remains closed in both directions from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania state line. As of 7 am Monday, a driving ban is still in effect for the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna and the towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Evans, Hamburg, Orchard Park and West Seneca. It has been lifted for all other towns in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WKBW-TV

USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
BUFFALO, NY
WRGB

PHOTOS: Massive snowstorm hits Buffalo, 8-12" of snow expected through Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WUTV/TND) — Snow is still falling in Buffalo as emergency responders continue to react to the Christmas weekend deadly blizzard. In a press conference Monday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported 25 storm-related fatalities confirmed by the Medical Examiner's office. He issued warnings against shoveling snow and traveling outside, as a travel ban is still in effect for many Buffalo communities.
BUFFALO, NY
