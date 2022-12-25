Read full article on original website
Russia and China practice submarine capture during naval drills in East China Sea
Russia and China completed naval drills in the East China Sea, practicing how to capture an enemy submarine.The drills, taking place between 21 and 27 December, included Russia’s Pacific Fleet and were carried out in waters off Zhoushan and Taizhou in China’s Zhejiang Province, China’s official Xinhua news agency said.“Detachments of warships of the Pacific Fleet and the Naval Forces of the People’s Liberation Army of China have completed practical tasks”, Russia’s defence ministry stated.“The ships...jointly searched for a submarine of a conditional enemy and fired a volley of jet depth charges.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More China: Beijing locals express mixed feelings as strict Covid quarantine rules droppedKyiv peace plans must accept annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Kremlin saysZelensky says India’s G20 presidency key to success of peace efforts
Most major Gulf markets drop as China COVID surge sours sentiment
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday as soaring COVID cases in China unsettled investors and cast doubt over chances of a swift recovery for the world's second-biggest economy.
World shares extend losses after Wall Street decline
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares slipped in Europe and Asia on Thursday after benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wall Street in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices declined more than $1 a barrel. Investors are watching to...
Global Travelers Can Return to Hong Kong Restriction-Free as All Arrival Control Measures Are Lifted
An Array of New, Diverse Experiences Ready to Welcome Visitors Back. The Hong Kong SAR Government announced the lifting of all mandatory PCR test requirements for inbound travelers arriving in Hong Kong, as well as the lifting of Vaccine Pass which allowed access to specified premises and other measures, starting December 29.
Saudi Arabia Concrete Admixture Market Report 2022: Prospects, Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Saudi Arabia Concrete Admixture Market: Prospects, Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The country research report on Saudi Arabia concrete admixture market is a customer intelligence and competitive study of the Saudi Arabia market. Moreover, the report provides deep...
The Group Standard Seminar On The General Rules For Evaluating The Service Ability Of Social E-Commerce Practitioners Was Successfully Held In Beijing
On November 4, 2022, the group standard seminar on the General Principles for Evaluating the Service Ability of Social E-Commerce Practitioners, sponsored by the Social E-Commerce Branch of China Association for Trade in Services and organized by Taiai Peptide Group, was successfully held in the headquarters of Beijing Taiai Peptide Group.
Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Report 2022: Expansion of the Industrial Sector Bodes Well for Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Product, End-use, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market size is expected to reach $118.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5%...
$76.5 Billion Worldwide Image Recognition Industry to 2027 - Players Include Attrasoft, Google, Hitachi, Honeywell International and NEC - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Image Recognition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global image recognition market size reached US$ 30.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 76.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.88% during 2021-2027.
InnoCare Announces Approval of Tafasitamab in Combination With Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma in Hong Kong
InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428) announced today the approval of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) by the Department of Health, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China.
