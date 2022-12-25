Russia and China completed naval drills in the East China Sea, practicing how to capture an enemy submarine.The drills, taking place between 21 and 27 December, included Russia’s Pacific Fleet and were carried out in waters off Zhoushan and Taizhou in China’s Zhejiang Province, China’s official Xinhua news agency said.“Detachments of warships of the Pacific Fleet and the Naval Forces of the People’s Liberation Army of China have completed practical tasks”, Russia’s defence ministry stated.“The ships...jointly searched for a submarine of a conditional enemy and fired a volley of jet depth charges.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More China: Beijing locals express mixed feelings as strict Covid quarantine rules droppedKyiv peace plans must accept annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Kremlin saysZelensky says India’s G20 presidency key to success of peace efforts

