FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Clayton News Daily
Win over Panthers would give Bucs NFC South title
Not much has come easy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. But now with just two weeks to play in the regular season, it could become clear and convenient for quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates. If they win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Tampa, Fla.,...
Source: Eagles' Lane Johnson delays surgery to play in postseason
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will delay surgery for a torn tendon in his abdominal area in an effort to play in the postseason, a league source confirmed to ESPN.
Clayton News Daily
Derek Carr’s Benching Leads to Massive Shift in 49ers-Raiders Week 17 Spread
Following the announcement that Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr is being replaced by Jarrett Stidham under center, oddsmakers took swift action in regards to the betting line for Sunday’s matchup with the 49ers. San Francisco originally had been installed as a five-point road favorites but steamed up to a...
Clayton News Daily
Week 17 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
There are only two top 20 tight ends with injury news coming into Week 17. The replacement level options are extremely weak at this time of the season, but we saw last week that there is always an uncovered dart (Shane Zylstra – 5/26/3). Unfortunately, these outs are challenging to find.
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs vie for No. 1 seed vs. hapless Broncos, new coach
The Kansas City Chiefs are shooting for their 15th straight win over Denver at a time when chaos is overwhelming the Broncos. Denver is missing the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season and interim coach Jerry Rosburg will be running the team as the Broncos aim to notch a monumental upset of the Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City.
Clayton News Daily
Nets survive late surge to clip Hawks, win 10th straight
Kyrie Irving scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half to help the visiting Brooklyn Nets hold on to defeat the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 108-107 on Wednesday and extend their winning streak to 10 games. The Nets have the longest active winning streak in the NBA and are...
Top sports stories of 2022 | Area teams win conference championships
Several high school teams in the Daily Advance’s coverage area won their respective conference championships in 2022. Their achievements are the No. 3 sports story of the year. It starts with both Northeastern varsity basketball teams winning their Northeastern Coastal Conference tournaments. Neither the boys or girls teams were the No. 1 seed going into...
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Braves reach six-year deal with newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy
The Atlanta Braves signed catcher Sean Murphy, acquired via trade two weeks ago, to a six-year contract worth $73 million that runs through the 2028 season, the team announced Tuesday night. The deal includes a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029 that would give Murphy a seven-year...
