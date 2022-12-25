Are game nights with your family getting boring? Are you running out of questions to ask on trivia night? Does every question seem repetitive and boring? Well, you’re in luck because Steve L. Vernon just released his new edition trivia book. Ultimate Classic Trivia A-Z is one of the most interesting books on the block. Not only do you get to have fun, but you also get to know things that you might not have known before. The fun thing about this book is the fact that it has no false information yet continues to be extremely random. Where one question is geographical, the second could be about biology. The mix of multiple genres makes this very interesting.

