ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Daktronics, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - DAKT

The Class: Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) securities between March 20, 2021 and October 12, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its plant-based products are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

1 DAY AGO