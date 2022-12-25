ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Daktronics, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - DAKT

Read full article on original website
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Southwest Airlines Co. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Southwest Airlines Co. (“Southwest” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LUV) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or...
The Gap, Inc. (GPS) Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against The Gap, Inc.
The Class: Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) securities between November 24, 2021 and July 11, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Gap operates as a global apparel retail company.
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF)
The Class: Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) securities between March 20, 2021 and October 12, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its plant-based products are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
Pixium Vision welcomes judgment by Paris Commercial Court against Second Sight Medical Products
Pixium Vision welcomes judgment by Paris Commercial Court against Second Sight Medical Products. Court finds Second Sight Medical Products breached 2021 contractual obligations to Pixium Vision. Court orders Second Sight Medical Products to pay Pixium Vision an additional €1.58 million in costs and damages. Paris, France, December 28, 2022...
CEL-SCI Reports Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Clinical & Corporate Developments
CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) reported financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as well as key clinical and corporate developments. CEL-SCI’s main focus throughout fiscal year 2022 has been to complete and submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of Multikine®* (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) in the treatment of advanced primary head and neck cancer.
Genius Group to Organize Virtual Investor Meeting with CEO Roger Hamilton
Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, announces that it will organize a virtual investor meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, with its Chief Executive Officer, Roger Hamilton to provide an update on the business and its subsidiaries and respond to shareholder enquiries.
The Group Standard Seminar On The General Rules For Evaluating The Service Ability Of Social E-Commerce Practitioners Was Successfully Held In Beijing
On November 4, 2022, the group standard seminar on the General Principles for Evaluating the Service Ability of Social E-Commerce Practitioners, sponsored by the Social E-Commerce Branch of China Association for Trade in Services and organized by Taiai Peptide Group, was successfully held in the headquarters of Beijing Taiai Peptide Group.
ATEC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that management will virtually participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference with a fireside chat on January 12, 2023, at 3:00p.m. ET. The webcast of the presentation and an archived recording will be available in the Investor Relations Section of the Company’s website.
21 CFR Part 11, SaaS/Cloud, EU GDPR Course: Reduce Costs for Compliance with Data Integrity (February 1-2, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Reduce costs for compliance with data integrity: 21 CFR Part 11, SaaS/Cloud, EU GDPR" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This highly interactive two-day course uses real life examples and explores proven techniques for reducing costs, usually by two-thirds, associated with implementing, and maintaining computer systems in regulated environments.
