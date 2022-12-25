ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

Massive Southwest Airlines disruption leaves customers stranded and call centers swamped

Last week's winter weather travel mess is lingering like a vicious hangover into this week -- and the headaches are migraine-proportioned for Southwest Airlines, its CEO Bob Jordan, airline employees and most of all its frustrated passengers on Monday. Almost 3,900 flights within, into or out of the US had...
News Channel Nebraska

Buttigieg warns Southwest CEO he will hold airline accountable after 'meltdown'

Southwest Airline's operational meltdown has put the Dallas-headquartered company under serious scrutiny -- not only from stranded passengers and media reports but from US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as well. He spoke directly to Southwest CEO Bob Jordan on Tuesday about the thousands of flights that have been canceled this...
News Channel Nebraska

Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried

The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another. Last week, as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was being extradited to the United States from the Bahamas, two of his former business partners pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud and conspiracy.
News Channel Nebraska

Triumph, tedium and tenacity: Stranded travelers tell their winter storm stories

Many winter holiday travelers in the United States have had a real rough go of it -- and they have some real humdinger stories to tell. Just as millions piled into cars and flooded into airports with stuffed bags in tow over the weekend, a paralyzing winter storm swept across the United States, threatening to halt or significantly delay many people's journeys.
News Channel Nebraska

As Southwest Airlines continues to sort out its mess, Buttigieg is steamed

As beleaguered Southwest Airlines continues to sort out stranded passengers, uncollected baggage and out-of-position airplanes, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has taken the airline to task. He's pulling no punches, referring to the situation as a complete "meltdown" of the system. Meanwhile, the airline's decision to enact "operational emergency" staffing...
