San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Man turns himself in for involvement in hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a vehicle that fled after hitting a pedestrian on San Antonio's far North Side has turned himself in, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Department. Antonie Rivera, 38, was involved in a crash near the 5700 block of East Evans Road around 3:30 a.m....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after fatally shooting a person back in September

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he was accused of fatally shooting a person back in September. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Westward Drive on September 8th where they found a deceased victim at the scene. Upon further investigation, police were able to discover...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

ON THE RUN: Miguel Veracruz is wanted for punching a 67-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Miguel Veracruz. On Monday, deputies were dispatched to a home in Southwest Bexar County for an assault. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim who reported that Veracruz had shown up to the home where he used to be a tenant - and got upset with the 67-year-old victim.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'100% Preventable': 8-year-old child dies in suspected drunk-driving crash

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio family is warning others ahead of the holiday weekend to not drink and drive - as it could cost you. Marae Vidales' family said they are living in a nightmare. The eight-year-old was killed in a suspected drunk-driving crash just before Christmas. Her family said Marae’s mother, 34-year-old Nicole Ovalle, was driving. Ovalle now faces an intoxication manslaughter charge.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police investigating shooting that left teen hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old was hospitalized after being shot Monday evening, according to police. Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. for a shooting near Hays and Hackberry St. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle riddled with three bullet holes. Police said the teen had been taken to Downtown...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City Councilman Clayton Perry jailed on DWI charge

SAN ANTONIO - District Ten City Councilman Clayton Perry was booked into jail Wednesday on a DWI charge. He bonded out Wednesday afternoon. Perry had previously been charged with ‘failure to stop and give information’ following a hit-and-run crash on November 6th. The district attorney's office had been reviewing whether to charge the councilman with DWI.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two people homeless after fire possibly caused by HVAC system

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are homeless after a fire possibly started in the apartment's HVAC heating and cooling system Monday night. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the fire happened near the 1700 block of Castroville Road around 9:40 p.m. on the West Side. Officials say that the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Firefighters worked quickly to battle the flames of Southwest home

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters worked fast to battle the flames of a Southwest home. The incident happened at the 6100 block of Lawn Valley at around 2:46 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a single-story home fully enveloped in flames. They were able to get it under control within about 10 minutes and pull a pitbull out safely.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville

UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
KERRVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

18-wheeler rollover caused major delay in the downtown area

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-wheeler rolled over coming off the entry ramp at I-10 and 35 backing up traffic on the ramp and causing major delays in the downtown area. The ramp was blocked for much of the afternoon as crews worked to remove the truck on its side. As...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Children of slain man receive gift donations from the community

SAN ANTONIO - Six weeks ago, a shooting on the city's west side left six children, all under the age of 10, without their father heading into the holiday season. Monday, they were given several boxes of donated gifts - all in hopes of bringing them a little joy during a time of unfathomable sadness.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Plan ahead for parking if you're attending the Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO - More than 60,000 fans are expected to pack the Alamodome for the Valero Alamo Bowl this Thursday and the city of San Antonio wants to make sure you plan ahead before you head downtown. The city is strongly urging you to get downtown early to avoid any...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

