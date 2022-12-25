Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Man turns himself in for involvement in hit-and-run, police say
SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a vehicle that fled after hitting a pedestrian on San Antonio's far North Side has turned himself in, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Department. Antonie Rivera, 38, was involved in a crash near the 5700 block of East Evans Road around 3:30 a.m....
foxsanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after being violently attacked, stabbed at gas station
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after he was attacked just north of the downtown area Wednesday morning. The attack happened near the QT gas station off San Pedro and West Elmira Street. Police say the man was found with cuts to the face and back of...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after fatally shooting a person back in September
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he was accused of fatally shooting a person back in September. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Westward Drive on September 8th where they found a deceased victim at the scene. Upon further investigation, police were able to discover...
foxsanantonio.com
ON THE RUN: Miguel Veracruz is wanted for punching a 67-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Miguel Veracruz. On Monday, deputies were dispatched to a home in Southwest Bexar County for an assault. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim who reported that Veracruz had shown up to the home where he used to be a tenant - and got upset with the 67-year-old victim.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police looking for suspect who shot man in the back
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for whoever shot a 20-year-old man in the back just west of downtown. The shooting happened on South Cibolo St., near the I-35 and I-10 interchange. The victim told police he was shot by someone in a teal or light blue Ford focus.
foxsanantonio.com
$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of shoe thieves
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads them to the suspects involved in the robbery of a Rack Room Shoes store. The crime happened on August 6, at 6:20 p.m. at the Rack Room Shoe store at 5347 West Loop 1604 North.
foxsanantonio.com
'100% Preventable': 8-year-old child dies in suspected drunk-driving crash
SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio family is warning others ahead of the holiday weekend to not drink and drive - as it could cost you. Marae Vidales' family said they are living in a nightmare. The eight-year-old was killed in a suspected drunk-driving crash just before Christmas. Her family said Marae’s mother, 34-year-old Nicole Ovalle, was driving. Ovalle now faces an intoxication manslaughter charge.
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigating shooting that left teen hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old was hospitalized after being shot Monday evening, according to police. Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. for a shooting near Hays and Hackberry St. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle riddled with three bullet holes. Police said the teen had been taken to Downtown...
foxsanantonio.com
Man fighting for life after being pinned between car and his tow truck, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A tow truck driver is in serious condition after he was pinned between a car and a tow truck on the north side. It happened off San Pedro and Cage Avenue. Officials say the driver was loading a vehicle onto the truck when the car rolled forward and pinned him.
foxsanantonio.com
Rollover accident involving patrol car caused major traffic on Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO – A rollover accident involving a patrol car caused an intersection on Loop 410 to shut down. The incident happened at around 5 p.m. at the corner of Babcock and Loop 410. A police car was flipped over and at least two vehicles were involved. If you...
foxsanantonio.com
City Councilman Clayton Perry jailed on DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO - District Ten City Councilman Clayton Perry was booked into jail Wednesday on a DWI charge. He bonded out Wednesday afternoon. Perry had previously been charged with ‘failure to stop and give information’ following a hit-and-run crash on November 6th. The district attorney's office had been reviewing whether to charge the councilman with DWI.
foxsanantonio.com
Two people homeless after fire possibly caused by HVAC system
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are homeless after a fire possibly started in the apartment's HVAC heating and cooling system Monday night. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the fire happened near the 1700 block of Castroville Road around 9:40 p.m. on the West Side. Officials say that the...
foxsanantonio.com
Man seriously injured after being pinned under truck during rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a rollover accident on the city's west side. The accident happened off 151 near the Westover Marketplace shopping center. Officials say the man was pinned under his truck after it rolled over and had to be pulled out, he was then rushed to the hospital.
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters worked quickly to battle the flames of Southwest home
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters worked fast to battle the flames of a Southwest home. The incident happened at the 6100 block of Lawn Valley at around 2:46 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a single-story home fully enveloped in flames. They were able to get it under control within about 10 minutes and pull a pitbull out safely.
foxsanantonio.com
Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville
UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
foxsanantonio.com
18-wheeler rollover caused major delay in the downtown area
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-wheeler rolled over coming off the entry ramp at I-10 and 35 backing up traffic on the ramp and causing major delays in the downtown area. The ramp was blocked for much of the afternoon as crews worked to remove the truck on its side. As...
foxsanantonio.com
Owner offers $5,000 reward after French bulldogs went missing on Christmas
SAN ANTONIO – An owner is asking for your help after her two French bulldogs went missing on Christmas Eve. Beefy and Frida, who are black and grey, escaped when the back gate was left open. Their owners are offering a $5,000 cash reward for the safe return of...
foxsanantonio.com
Children of slain man receive gift donations from the community
SAN ANTONIO - Six weeks ago, a shooting on the city's west side left six children, all under the age of 10, without their father heading into the holiday season. Monday, they were given several boxes of donated gifts - all in hopes of bringing them a little joy during a time of unfathomable sadness.
foxsanantonio.com
Plan ahead for parking if you're attending the Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO - More than 60,000 fans are expected to pack the Alamodome for the Valero Alamo Bowl this Thursday and the city of San Antonio wants to make sure you plan ahead before you head downtown. The city is strongly urging you to get downtown early to avoid any...
