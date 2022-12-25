ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Six injured in shooting in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Six people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Dallas on Wednesday evening, police said. Police said they responded around 5:05 p.m. to the 9500 block of Scyene Road, near the intersection with St. Augustine Road. According to police, six adults were found shot at the location...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Security Guard Shoots Man After Alleged Assault

A security guard in Dallas reportedly shot and wounded a man who was allegedly attacking him with a hammer, according to police. On December 24, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Cedar Springs Road, located in District 2, which is overseen by The Dallas Express Crime Boss of the Month, Jesse Moreno.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas neighbors find man’s body slumped in car

DALLAS - Police found a man shot to death in a car in far east Dallas late Monday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, neighbors near Ferguson Road and Kingswood Drive called 911 after they saw the victim slumped inside a black Mercedes. Detectives are now reviewing security video...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI crash that killed TCU dean

FORT WORTH, Texas - A former medical student will spend 7 years behind bars after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in the death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle. 37-year-old Cristen Hamilton also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, making her ineligible...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Shot and Killed After Checking Residents' Balconies for Frozen Pipes

Grand Prairie police are investigating the shooting death of a maintenance worker who was checking multiple balconies for frozen and busted waterlines on Christmas Eve. On Saturday, Dec. 24 at around 6:00 p.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Drive.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Look: Aaron Dean's New State Prison Mugshot

We're getting our first look at the state prison mugshot for Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced to nearly 12 years behind bars. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is now at the Ramsey...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
FORT WORTH, TX

