Related
Six injured in shooting in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Six people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Dallas on Wednesday evening, police said. Police said they responded around 5:05 p.m. to the 9500 block of Scyene Road, near the intersection with St. Augustine Road. According to police, six adults were found shot at the location...
dallasexpress.com
Security Guard Shoots Man After Alleged Assault
A security guard in Dallas reportedly shot and wounded a man who was allegedly attacking him with a hammer, according to police. On December 24, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Cedar Springs Road, located in District 2, which is overseen by The Dallas Express Crime Boss of the Month, Jesse Moreno.
fox4news.com
Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
One person killed in east Dallas shooting overnight
At least one person has died in an east Dallas shooting overnight. The victim was found shot in a car on Ferguson Road near 635-LBJ. Police found the driver’s side window had been shot out.
Police identify suspect killed in gunbattle with DPS troopers, Weatherford officers
The man killed in a Christmas Eve gunfight with Weatherford police and DPS troopers has now been identified. Weatherford PD says a Minnesota man named Michael Delaney was driving a car stolen at gunpoint in Georgia.
fox4news.com
Dallas neighbors find man’s body slumped in car
DALLAS - Police found a man shot to death in a car in far east Dallas late Monday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, neighbors near Ferguson Road and Kingswood Drive called 911 after they saw the victim slumped inside a black Mercedes. Detectives are now reviewing security video...
Maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex after resident believed he was being burglarized, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a maintenance worker was fatally shot while checking on waterlines at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie on Saturday evening, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call around 6 p.m. at the Clayton Pointe Apartments along the 2900 block...
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie maintenance worker checking pipes killed by person who thought he was a burglar, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 53-year-old maintenance worker was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while checking to see if pipes at a Grand Prairie apartment complex had burst. Cesar Montelongo was checking the pipes at the Clayton Point Apartments on Alouette Drive, where several pipes had ruptured. Grand Prairie...
fox4news.com
Woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI crash that killed TCU dean
FORT WORTH, Texas - A former medical student will spend 7 years behind bars after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in the death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle. 37-year-old Cristen Hamilton also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, making her ineligible...
fox4news.com
Teen suspect still on the run one year after shooting that killed 3 teens in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - It has been one year since a shooting at Garland convenience store killed three teenagers, including a mother's innocent 14-year-old son. "Me and my family, it's not the same no more. At all," said Lluneli Lopez, the mother of Xavier Gonzalez. Police say the alleged killer shot...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Shot and Killed After Checking Residents' Balconies for Frozen Pipes
Grand Prairie police are investigating the shooting death of a maintenance worker who was checking multiple balconies for frozen and busted waterlines on Christmas Eve. On Saturday, Dec. 24 at around 6:00 p.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Drive.
Family of maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex wants accountability
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Cesar Montelongo Sr. and his wife have spent more than half of their lives together. Their family photos show years of love and togetherness. The Grand Prairie couple was fast approaching 30 years together until tragedy hit on Christmas Eve. "My parents were going to...
Frisco man convicted of shooting state trooper and then disrespecting jury loses appeal
In March of 2019, DPS Trooper Travares Webb pulled over Brian Cahill on the Dallas North Tollway. But Cahill didn’t wait for his ticket he took off leading Webb on a high speed chase. It ended at Cahill’s apartment where he got a rifle
WFAA
Grand jury to review case of maintenance worker fatally shot in Grand Prairie
Police said Cesar Cesar Montelongo Sr. was checking pipes after the arctic blast when he was shot by a tenant. That tenant thought he was a burglar.
fox4news.com
Dallas man found dead in Colorado at 'suspicious' scene, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Police in Colorado are investigating a possible homicide after a Dallas man was found dead inside a vehicle in Colorado Springs. 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado from Dallas was found inside a gray, four-door truck on the side of the road near I-25 on Dec. 20. Police have...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Look: Aaron Dean's New State Prison Mugshot
We're getting our first look at the state prison mugshot for Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced to nearly 12 years behind bars. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is now at the Ramsey...
fox4news.com
Christmas Day shooting suspects arrested following foot chase with Plano police
PLANO, Texas - Plano police arrested a man and a juvenile accused of shooting two people early Christmas morning. Neighbors in the area of Kingston Drive in Plano reported hearing gunshots around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Two people were found hit by gunfire at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.
fox4news.com
Man with gun detained after domestic incident at Hulen Mall, no shots fired
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said a man with a gun was detained after a domestic incident at Hulen Mall Saturday afternoon, but added there was no shooting. This incident was initially reported to police as a possible shooting call at the mall just before 5 p.m. Responding...
Two people seriously hurt in southeast Fort Worth crash
Two people are seriously hurt following last night’s crash in southeast Fort Worth. The 911 calls came in just past 9:30 p.m. saying two vehicles had smashed into one another in the intersection of East Riverside and East Richmond.
Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
