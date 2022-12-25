Read full article on original website
2022 was a momentous year for football, wrapped around a rotten core
As the Emir of Qatar draped a bisht around Lionel Messi, it closed a year when the veil actually slipped for football.It was forced to confront so many realities it constantly tries to obscure, in service of the great show, but that it isn’t actually equipped to deal with. The repercussions from Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine ended what one European official described as football’s “game of pretences”, with that all part of the same international programme that involved the 2018 World Cup, the consequent need for fossil fuels only strengthening Qatar’s position for the most controversial World Cup ever...
Novak Djokovic forgives but won’t forget Australian visa saga as he prepares for Adelaide International
Novak Djokovic says there are no hard feelings on his return to Australia, but can’t guarantee he will ever completely move past the saga that torpedoed his 2022 Australian Open hopes and thrust him into the centre of a media frenzy. Djokovic was deported from Australia almost 12 months...
Vikings are taking advantage of its rival’s big mistake
A diamond in the rough landed in the Minnesota Vikings’ lap all the way back in October of 2022. While Minnesota didn’t know it at the time, defensive tackle Khyris Tonga would become one of the team’s most impactful rotational players this season. Tonga, drafted by the...
