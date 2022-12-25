The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA. They also hold the distinction of talking the most trash without the requisite résumé to back it up. Christmas Day provided an opportunity for them to make a statement. They wanted the Warriors in Golden State and they got the Warriors in Golden State. It shouldn't have been much a problem, what with Ja Morant not worried about a single team in the Western Conference, Stephen Curry dressing in street clothes and Dillion Brooks embracing the challenge of guarding Klay Thompson, who had the audacity to puff out his chest after a fourth NBA title.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO