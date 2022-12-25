ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch

Things spilled out of control in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, and seemed to end with one player getting knocked out cold by a sucker punch. Magic forward Moe Wagner and Pistons guard Killian Hayes were both pursuing a loose ball late in the second quarter when... The post Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Big Lead

No One Has Ever Earned a Beer More than Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic put on a masterclass last night, posting a 60-point, 21-rebound triple-double and singlehandedly delivering the Dallas Mavericks to an improbable overtime victory over the New York Knicks. His otherworldly display of skill and mettle including intentionally missing a free throw in the final seconds of regulation, securing the loose ball, and flipping it in for the game-tying bucket. It's a hell of a thing when someone who has no ceiling decides to fly higher than anyone has ever has ever flown.
The Spun

Video: Extremely Dirty Late Hit In Bowl Game Today

We had an extremely late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday afternoon. Bowling Green and New Mexico State are playing in the bowl game on Monday afternoon. Midway through the first quarter, New Mexico State hit Bowling Green way out of bounds. "these late hits gotta stop," one...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Despicable Late Hit In Bowl Game

Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald exited today's Quick Lane Bowl in the first quarter after a brutal late hit. On third-and-9 at his own 40-yard line, McDonald took off and scrambled around the left side for a first down. After he crossed over the sideline, he was upended by a New Mexico State defender.
The Spun

Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act

There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL

The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Yardbarker

Embiid's Big Scoring Night Not Enough

Despite having nine turnovers in the first quarter alone, the Wizards would lead the Sixers after the first and most of the game. The Wizards largest lead was 16. Overall, the Wizards and Sixers were evenly matched throughout the game:. Both teams had 39 rebounds, 15 turnovers, and a Free...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons reportedly sign G Jared Rhoden

It has been a rough season for the Detroit Pistons, as they have lost their best player (Cade Cunningham) for the rest of the season, and they currently sit dead-last in the entire NBA with an 8-27 record. According to a report from Shams Charania, the Pistons have signed G Jared Rhoden.
The Big Lead

Memphis Grizzlies Down Bad, Grasping at Straws

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA. They also hold the distinction of talking the most trash without the requisite résumé to back it up. Christmas Day provided an opportunity for them to make a statement. They wanted the Warriors in Golden State and they got the Warriors in Golden State. It shouldn't have been much a problem, what with Ja Morant not worried about a single team in the Western Conference, Stephen Curry dressing in street clothes and Dillion Brooks embracing the challenge of guarding Klay Thompson, who had the audacity to puff out his chest after a fourth NBA title.
Yardbarker

Watch: Bills WR Stefon Diggs shares touching holiday moment with fan

Prior to the Buffalo Bills 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium last Saturday, receiver Stefon Diggs sought out a specific fan. After spotting 5-year-old Aydin Laborde, Diggs walked over and handed the boy a shoebox. Inside were a pair of Bills-themed shoes that featured a hand-painted portrait of Aydin and his late father Nick.
