Texas State

New York Giants Mailbag: Holiday Edition

By Patricia Traina
 3 days ago

Tucked away in our mailbag among the holiday greetings are some reader questions we're happy to answer. Happy holidays!

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com . We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

What's up, Rueben? I didn't have a problem with the Giants' offensive approach in this game. They went after one of the worst pass defenses in the league to get off to a faster start, and to that end, Barkley got one rushing touch and two pass targets in the first quarter. In the end, Barkley's touches in the ground game, or lack thereof, wasn't what cost them the game.

Good question. My guess is Love would keep the green dot. And at this point, I've been having growing doubts about McKinney's return this year. I don't know where he's at with rehab, but if his fingers were immobilized after he had surgery, you have to wonder how much muscle atrophy he had in his hand to where his grip strength might not be where it is should be.

Hi Elizabeth. I didn't have a favorite play. I've never really approached watching a game like that--I look at football games (not just Giants games but all the NFL games) with more of an analytical eye, and I make a note of certain plays that either were clutch or which didn't work.

(From Andrew G.) How do you think the locker room would be if Schoen decides to part ways with Jones? I can see it rubbing some players the wrong way.

Hi Andrew. First, I don't think the Giants will part ways with Jones, but if they should, remember that this is a business. Players understand that. And players come and go. If they were to bring in a new starting quarterback, I'm sure the players under contract would still give it their all to support the team.

(From Michael M.) Whatever happened to Alex Bachman?

Michael, Bachman is on the Houston Texans practice squad after weeks without being on an NFL team. If that doesn't raise a red flag--that and the fact the Giants never went back to him after their top three projected receivers each faded from the picture--then I don't know what else will.

(From Tony D.) The Giants should have re-signed Evan Ingram instead of guard Mark Glowinski.

Appreciate you, Tony, but you can't make an apples-to-apples comparison here. We were all screaming about how poor the Giants' offensive line was last year. We were all screaming about how Engram was not a blocker. Glowinski was signed to address that, plus the Giants, as we now know, had their eye on Daniel Bellinger.

Look, I'm glad Engram has found success in Jacksonville. I figured he might, as Doug Pederson's systems usually bring out the best in tight ends. But let's not pretend Engram wasn't a flop for a first-round pick while he was a Giant.

(From Lawrence D.) Do you think that the constant failures of special teams and some occasional offensive flatness will cause Daboll to change the coaches in those areas for next year?

Thanks for the question, Lawrence. I've pondered that myself, but I've wondered if TMac will decide to move on since I believe his family is still based in Texas. As for the special teams problems, I think coaching is a part of it, but another part that no one talks about is that guys are being tossed into special teams roles that might not necessarily have played special teams in college.

