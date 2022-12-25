Read full article on original website
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
How To Prepare For A BlizzardChibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
WUHF
More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm
Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
Kathy Hochul requests federal emergency assistance for Buffalo blizzard
New York's Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) asked the White House for federal assistance on Sunday after a major winter snowstorm brought blizzard conditions to the state.
Early Spring? Huge Winter Warmup On The Way For Upstate In 2023
It’s been a National Grid December in Upstate New York. Heating bills are up and short sleeves feel like a distant memory. First, we saw snow; now it’s the bitter cold that moved in with the Christmas Bomb Cyclone. It’s a long way from the La Niña winter we expected.
progressivegrocer.com
Walmart to Phase Out Single-Use Bags in New York State
As part of the company’s continuing efforts to reduce waste, Walmart stores throughout New York State will no longer provide single-use paper bags at checkout or pickup as of Sunday, Jan. 18, 2023. To smooth the transition for customers, Walmart offers various types of reusable bags and containers for...
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
webcenterfairbanks.com
‘It’s been tough’: Family of woman who died in N.Y. blizzard speaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused. “It’s been tough. I have more hard mornings than any other time,” said Tomeshia Brown. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing on my mind. It’s been hard to leave the house for me.”
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
At least 49 dead after winter storm, more snow on the way
The storm that walloped much of the country is now blamed for at least 49 deaths nationwide, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing Monday.
localsyr.com
Syracuse DPW workers and equipment deployed to Buffalo for storm relief efforts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The deadly Christmas weekend storm has now killed at least 52 people across the United States with more than half of those deaths in Western New York. On Tuesday, first responders and law enforcement agencies continue search and rescue efforts as snow removal crews clean...
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
The Buffalo Blizzard Is Worse Than Anything In Canada & The Snow Videos Are Unbelievable
While much of Canada and parts of the U.S. are struggling under a brutal week-long storm, nobody is getting it worse than the people living in Buffalo. The greater Buffalo area has been hit by nearly four feet of snow in recent days, according to AccuWeather, with deaths and power outages dotting the map in New York state.
Death toll rises to at least 57 as freezing temperatures and heavy snow wallop swaths of U.S.
A "once-in-a-lifetime” blizzard has killed at least 57 people in the U.S., including 27 in western New York's Erie County, officials said Monday. The number of deaths from the monstrous storm was expected to grow as snow continued to blanket Erie County, leaving roads in many areas impassable, including the majority of Buffalo, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference.
Buffalo police launch anti-looting unit amid deadly winter storm: 'You’re destroying your community'
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia launched an anti-looting unit to crack down on theft in the wake of a deadly winter storm that buried the city.
Winter storm kills at least 12 in New York, with more deaths expected to be announced
A massive blizzard in New York killed at least 12 people on Christmas, with officials saying more bodies have been found but weren't identified.
28 deaths from Buffalo blizzard, as more reported after Christmas
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least 28 people have died during the blizzard in Western New York, as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncraz confirmed three additional deaths on Tuesday morning that were related to the storm. Fourteen of the deaths have been confirmed in the City of Buffalo, three in Amherst and three in Cheektowaga, […]
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Travel chaos ensues while death toll rises from historic blizzard
Start your day with the latest weather news – deadly blizzard paralyzes western New York, passengers stranded after thousands of flights were canceled and wet weather is coming to the West.
