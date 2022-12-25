ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
NEW YORK STATE
WUHF

More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm

Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Walmart to Phase Out Single-Use Bags in New York State

As part of the company’s continuing efforts to reduce waste, Walmart stores throughout New York State will no longer provide single-use paper bags at checkout or pickup as of Sunday, Jan. 18, 2023. To smooth the transition for customers, Walmart offers various types of reusable bags and containers for...
COLORADO STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

‘It’s been tough’: Family of woman who died in N.Y. blizzard speaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused. “It’s been tough. I have more hard mornings than any other time,” said Tomeshia Brown. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing on my mind. It’s been hard to leave the house for me.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
103.9 The Breeze

The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC News

Death toll rises to at least 57 as freezing temperatures and heavy snow wallop swaths of U.S.

A "once-in-a-lifetime” blizzard has killed at least 57 people in the U.S., including 27 in western New York's Erie County, officials said Monday. The number of deaths from the monstrous storm was expected to grow as snow continued to blanket Erie County, leaving roads in many areas impassable, including the majority of Buffalo, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

28 deaths from Buffalo blizzard, as more reported after Christmas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least 28 people have died during the blizzard in Western New York, as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncraz confirmed three additional deaths on Tuesday morning that were related to the storm. Fourteen of the deaths have been confirmed in the City of Buffalo, three in Amherst and three in Cheektowaga, […]
BUFFALO, NY

