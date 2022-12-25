ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 6

Traci
2d ago

I wonder how an article titled "organization wishes to uplift young white girls" whilst touting help regardless of race would go over. I'd love to see that comment section to point out the double standard.

Reply
2
 

Blavity

Two Black Women Took Matters Into Their Hands And Found A Missing Infant And His Kidnapper In Indianapolis

The story of missing 5-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas made national headlines following their kidnapping early last week. Despite finding Kyair early Tuesday, it wasn’t until Thursday that the IndyStar reported the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kason inside his mother’s vehicle in a Papa Johns parking lot over 175 miles from his home in Columbus, Ohio.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Opinion: Thanks for the memories – Part 1

Every year about this time I look back at the previous 12 months and express appreciation for the people, places and things that have made their way into my weekly columns. So, thanks to:. My old roommate from college who called me after 55 years. He reminded me we hadn’t...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Olivet Missionary Baptist Church to host Emancipation Proclamation Services

Reverend Dr. Wayne L. Moore, President and Pastor of Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, joined us today to discuss the church’s Emancipation Proclamation Services. The services will be held on Monday, January 2 at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church at 4141 N. High School Road in Indianapolis. The church invites the faith-based community at large to discuss the state of our state, city, and national government.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown

INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Lawrence Township teacher named ‘Change Agent’

On Dec. 15, Teach Plus Indiana, an organization that helps teachers refine leadership skills, kicked off its Indianapolis Equity Change Agent Network. The two-year program brings together 22 teachers from across Indianapolis’ school districts to focus on improving the culture and climate of schools and the educational experience of Indianapolis’ students.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

What is the exception for the life of the pregnant person in Indiana’s abortion ban?

Indiana’s abortion ban contains language that allows an exception for the life of the pregnant person. One listener was curious about the specific provisions this carried. Indianapolis OB-GYN Dr. Caroline Rouse said the ban defines a serious health condition – which is required under the ban to perform an abortion – as one that "increases the risk of death or a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical damage to a major bodily function."
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Perry Township teacher shines a light on students with special needs

Ms. Ali DeHart is the heart of special education in Perry Township. She gives to her elementary students year-round and during the holidays. She is also committed to shining a light on people with special needs, with her work as the director of Miss Amazing.
WISH-TV

‘I was just completely shocked’ to see woman driving on frozen Indy canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman accused of driving under the influence steered her car onto the frozen downtown canal Sunday night and drove around until crashing through thin ice, one eyewitness says. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested 33-year-old Biankia Gleason after she was checked and released from Eskenazi...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Arrest Made In 2021 Downtown Indy Murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homeless Indianapolis man charged with the death of a man found severely beaten near Monument Circle in 2021 beat the victim with a brick and stomped on his head, court papers say. Markeiss Armstrong, 39, was arrested Thursday for the September 2021 murder of 34-year-old...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver

John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

HIM by HER Announces School Closure, 200 Students in Need of New School

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis educational foundation has announced a closure, forcing hundreds of students to find a new school. HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday its charter school will by January 20th, 2023, due to a lack of high enrollment numbers. The school, which currently resides at the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street, has 200 students. The HIM by HER Foundation middle school closed in 2009.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

