ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
wajr.com

Threats to court officials in Mon County land Morgantown man behind bars

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man has been charged after being accused of threatening Monongalia County Family Court judge Randal Minor and his staff. Emmanuel Jones, 35, allegedly threatened Minor and his staff on social media on December 19 and 20.A witness working with police provided screenshots of his activity to detectives.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Police: Missing Harrison County man is found

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE Dec. 28, 2022 8:50 p.m. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 55-year-old Brian Scott Large, who was reported missing after being last in Harrison County on Christmas Eve, has been found. No further information is being released at this time, per the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Morgantown man one of many impacted by Southwest cancellations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by Southwest cancellations, including one man in our area. Vincent Kitch, a Morgantown resident, was on vacation in California. His vacation has been extended but not by choice. “Hopefully they’ll give us some money back because I know...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Many across NCWV dealing with busted pipes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The phone at Midstate Plumbing in Bridgeport has been ringing almost non-stop for the past 72 hours. Kurtis Troy says they’ve gotten so many calls, the only sleep he and his co-workers have gotten in that time are naps. The freezing temperatures have caused pipes...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

New trail development underway in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va.– The City of Elkins has been awarded a $30,000 Trail Accelerator grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to plan trails that would enter the Monongahela National Forest. Elkins City Clerk and one of the founding members of the Elkins Area Shared Trail group, Jessica Sutton, said they have immediate plans to get trail work underway.
ELKINS, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar

A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
NAPLES, FL
WDTV

Local city manager shares message of appreciation for workers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While many were enjoying time off of work for the holidays, many others were unable to do so. Fire departments, law enforcement agencies, utility workers and many others were all forced into action during last week’s cold snap. But one local city official is taking...
PHILIPPI, WV
Metro News

New WVU Tech president excited to return home to West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The new president of West Virginia University Institute of Technology says he’s preparing to move from Georgia back home to the Mountain State. T. Ramon Stuart, a native of Welch, will begin his new role on Jan. 1, 2023. Stuart most recently served as the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man charged with shooting at deadbolt at Mannington bar

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he shot at the deadbolt on the back door of a Mannington bar. Officers received a call regarding an altercation that was happening at a bar on Railroad St. in Mannington on Monday, according to a criminal complaint.
MANNINGTON, WV
WDTV

Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officers said she put juveniles in danger several times, including smoking meth with them in a stolen car. Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a woman who said a juvenile in her custody took her car keys and left their home just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to the criminal complaint.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: December 18 through December 24

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A sheriff’s deputy from Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68. A New Jersey man is accused of robbing a bank in Tucker County.
MARION COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy