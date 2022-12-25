Read full article on original website
wajr.com
Threats to court officials in Mon County land Morgantown man behind bars
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man has been charged after being accused of threatening Monongalia County Family Court judge Randal Minor and his staff. Emmanuel Jones, 35, allegedly threatened Minor and his staff on social media on December 19 and 20.A witness working with police provided screenshots of his activity to detectives.
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
WDTV
Florida teen runs a mile to honor Maryland deputy who died in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the passing of a Garrett County Sheriff’s Office deputy, a Florida teen honored him in a special way. Zechariah Cartledge, founder of the Running 4 Heroes nonprofit, runs a mile when a first responder dies. He’s been running since 2019. Cartledge ran a...
wajr.com
Mon County Commissioners agree to joint ARPA funded flood mitigation project with Morgantown, MUB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Commissioners in Monongalia County have approved the agreement with the city of Morgantown to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to upgrade the utility infrastructure in Popenoe Run. The need for the Upper Popenoe Run sanitary and stream restoration project came to light after two...
WDTV
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE Dec. 28, 2022 8:50 p.m. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 55-year-old Brian Scott Large, who was reported missing after being last in Harrison County on Christmas Eve, has been found. No further information is being released at this time, per the...
West Virginia police warn of counterfeit cash
The Bridgeport Police Department is warning the community that people are attempting to pass prop money as real cash.
WDTV
Morgantown man one of many impacted by Southwest cancellations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by Southwest cancellations, including one man in our area. Vincent Kitch, a Morgantown resident, was on vacation in California. His vacation has been extended but not by choice. “Hopefully they’ll give us some money back because I know...
School collecting donations after Fairmont family loses home in fire
A Fairmont family lost their home in a fire Tuesday night, according to school officials.
West Virginia man charged, allegedly shot Elks Lodge door
A Mannington man is facing charges after he allegedly shot the door of Elks Lodge to try to open it.
Murdered Ohio couple’s family takes next step in seeking justice
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The families of Tom and Angela Strussion will soon release billboards to advertise the reward they’re offering for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer(s). Lisa Balog, Tom Strussion’s sister, says the billboards will be appear January 9 on both sides of the river. One will be posted […]
Metro News
Mountain Stage’s Larry Groce says WVU honorary doctoral degree is ‘a big deal’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Legendary entertainer Larry Groce says he was surprised to learn West Virginia University wanted recognize him with an honorary doctoral degree. “Anytime that I get recognized by something as big as WVU, it’s a big deal for me because I love this place,” Groce told MetroNews “Talkline” Host Hoppy Kercheval last week.
WDTV
Many across NCWV dealing with busted pipes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The phone at Midstate Plumbing in Bridgeport has been ringing almost non-stop for the past 72 hours. Kurtis Troy says they’ve gotten so many calls, the only sleep he and his co-workers have gotten in that time are naps. The freezing temperatures have caused pipes...
WDTV
Alleged power surge leaves Town of Davis in an indefinite water boil advisory
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - The holiday weekend was delayed for several town of Davis employees. On December 23, there was an alleged power surge that resulted in a flood. This flood damaged the water plant’s equipment leaving the town in an indefinite water boil advisory. “We had a power...
wajr.com
New trail development underway in Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va.– The City of Elkins has been awarded a $30,000 Trail Accelerator grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to plan trails that would enter the Monongahela National Forest. Elkins City Clerk and one of the founding members of the Elkins Area Shared Trail group, Jessica Sutton, said they have immediate plans to get trail work underway.
West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar
A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
WDTV
Local city manager shares message of appreciation for workers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While many were enjoying time off of work for the holidays, many others were unable to do so. Fire departments, law enforcement agencies, utility workers and many others were all forced into action during last week’s cold snap. But one local city official is taking...
Metro News
New WVU Tech president excited to return home to West Virginia
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The new president of West Virginia University Institute of Technology says he’s preparing to move from Georgia back home to the Mountain State. T. Ramon Stuart, a native of Welch, will begin his new role on Jan. 1, 2023. Stuart most recently served as the...
WDTV
Man charged with shooting at deadbolt at Mannington bar
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he shot at the deadbolt on the back door of a Mannington bar. Officers received a call regarding an altercation that was happening at a bar on Railroad St. in Mannington on Monday, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officers said she put juveniles in danger several times, including smoking meth with them in a stolen car. Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a woman who said a juvenile in her custody took her car keys and left their home just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to the criminal complaint.
WBOY
Stories of the Week: December 18 through December 24
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A sheriff’s deputy from Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68. A New Jersey man is accused of robbing a bank in Tucker County.
