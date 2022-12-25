ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Related
Wbaltv.com

Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager

LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
LAUREL, MD
mymcmedia.org

Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring

Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Police ID human remains found in Laurel car fire as DC teen

Anne Arundel County police identified human remains found in the back seat of a car fire in Laurel, Maryland. They are investigating it as a homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore performed an autopsy on the remains and found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.
LAUREL, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects

Detectives with the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating a murder that took place last Tuesday. The shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue, Northeast, is being investigated by the Homicide Branch of the Metropolitan Police Department. Sixth District officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:41 pm in response to a report of a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. After arriving at the scene, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs of life and transported the victim to the The post D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

US Marshals Capture Trio In Silver Spring Parking Garage Gunpoint Robbery

Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged three suspects accused of an armed robbery and separate shooting incident that occurred back in June 2022, authorities say. Nathan Elijah Barnes, 21, of Washington DC, Brian Odell Brown, 19, of Suitland, and Demonte Martez Hewitt, 21, of Washington DC are accused of being involved in an armed robbery and separate shooting that occurred within a week in June 2022 in the Montgomery County area, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Victim assaulted on street in Rockville

Rockville City police are investigating a 2nd-degree assault that was reported in the Rockville Town Center area yesterday afternoon, December 27, 2022. The assault was reported in the 300 block of Hungerfprd Drive at 3:00 PM Tuesday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Loved ones of missing Prince William Co. man plead for answers in his disappearance

A Prince William County, Virginia, man went missing on Dec. 21 under suspicious circumstances, according to police. His family is now pleading for answers. Jose Guerrero, 20, of Woodbridge, left his home on Lynn Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and his family has not seen or heard from him since. Police said they found his vehicle two days later in the area of Bel Air and Jeffries Road, also located in Woodbridge.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 13-Year Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Gaithersburg. Laron Scarlett was last seen on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the 19500 block of Frederick Rd. in Germantown.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigate Dollar Store Burglary; Video of Suspect Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Dollar Century Plus in the 8700 block of Flower Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released a video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 4:36 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of a burglary that just occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD

