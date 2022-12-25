Read full article on original website
Trail Of Blood Shows Shooting Victim's Path From 7-Eleven To Apartment In Takoma Park
A trail of blood from a shooting victim found at a 7-Eleven in Takoma Park led back to the suspected scene of the crime, authorities say. On Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 2:21 a.m., a man walked into the 7-Eleven in the 1300 block of University Boulevard dripping in blood from a gunshot wound to his leg, Takoma Park police say.
Baltimore teen dies after being hit by car on Christmas
Anne Arundel County Police said Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, of Baltimore, stepped onto Church Street as an oncoming Chevy pickup was driving through.
Wbaltv.com
Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager
LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
mymcmedia.org
Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring
Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
Hit-and-run kills 54-year-old in Anne Arundel County
Maryland State Police are searching for the suspect vehicle and driver believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County.
Driver flees 5-car crash that sent 3 to the hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A driver fled the scene of a five-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Maryland on Monday where three people had to be taken to the hospital, the United States Park Police said. The crash happened at Suitland Parkway and Branch Avenue. D.C. Fire and...
WTOP
Police ID human remains found in Laurel car fire as DC teen
Anne Arundel County police identified human remains found in the back seat of a car fire in Laurel, Maryland. They are investigating it as a homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore performed an autopsy on the remains and found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.
Police ID Body Of Charred DC Teen Found Shot, Burned To Death In Laurel Field
Police have identified the teenager whose charred remains were found inside a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County earlier this year. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced that 16-year-old Washington, DC resident Marquette Knight’s body was found in a burning vehicle in Maryland in September.
D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects
Detectives with the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating a murder that took place last Tuesday. The shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue, Northeast, is being investigated by the Homicide Branch of the Metropolitan Police Department. Sixth District officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:41 pm in response to a report of a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. After arriving at the scene, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs of life and transported the victim to the The post D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver dead, passengers hurt after car crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday after a car overturned, crossed an intersection, and hit a pole. The wreck took place shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Brand Road and Sligo Avenue and began when the car crossed the median […]
US Marshals Capture Trio In Silver Spring Parking Garage Gunpoint Robbery
Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged three suspects accused of an armed robbery and separate shooting incident that occurred back in June 2022, authorities say. Nathan Elijah Barnes, 21, of Washington DC, Brian Odell Brown, 19, of Suitland, and Demonte Martez Hewitt, 21, of Washington DC are accused of being involved in an armed robbery and separate shooting that occurred within a week in June 2022 in the Montgomery County area, according to Montgomery County police.
rockvillenights.com
Victim assaulted on street in Rockville
Rockville City police are investigating a 2nd-degree assault that was reported in the Rockville Town Center area yesterday afternoon, December 27, 2022. The assault was reported in the 300 block of Hungerfprd Drive at 3:00 PM Tuesday.
WTOP
Loved ones of missing Prince William Co. man plead for answers in his disappearance
A Prince William County, Virginia, man went missing on Dec. 21 under suspicious circumstances, according to police. His family is now pleading for answers. Jose Guerrero, 20, of Woodbridge, left his home on Lynn Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and his family has not seen or heard from him since. Police said they found his vehicle two days later in the area of Bel Air and Jeffries Road, also located in Woodbridge.
Police ID Teen Who Plunged Through Frozen Pond Leading To Icy Death In Virginia
Police have identified the Virginia teenager who fell to his death through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve. Falls Church resident Shahzada Zadran, 19, was playing on a pond in the 60000 block of Erinblair Loop in Haymarket with a group of others when he went through the ice, a…
WTOP
Police ID man who died after falling through ice in Prince William County
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Police have identified a 19-year-old Falls Church man who died on Christmas Eve after falling through the ice at a Haymarket pond. Police say Shahzada Zadran and...
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 13-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Gaithersburg. Laron Scarlett was last seen on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the 19500 block of Frederick Rd. in Germantown.
Single vehicle crash in Montgomery County leaves one person dead
Detectives from the Montgomery County Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Friday in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Dollar Store Burglary; Video of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Dollar Century Plus in the 8700 block of Flower Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released a video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 4:36 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of a burglary that just occurred.
Police ID Pilot Who Crash Landed Into Maryland Creek On Monday Morning
A 71-year-old Frederick County man is being treated for injuries he sustained when his single-engine plane crashed landed in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police say.Frederick resident Steve Couchman was hospitalized at the Anne Arundel Medical Center on Monday, Dec. 26, after his Piper Chero…
Dirt bike rider in critical condition after colliding with car in West Baltimore
A man riding his dirt bike in West Baltimore is in critical condition after crashing into another vehicle.
