Khloé Kardashian Debuts Her Baby Son's Face in Family Christmas Photo
It wouldn't be Christmas without the Kardashian's Khristmas photos, would it? And this year, Khloé Kardashian gifted her fans with the first glimpse of her son, who was born via surrogate earlier this year. Up until now, she had yet to share his face with the public, but he made his debut in Khloé's 2022 family Christmas photos…or, at least, his profile did.
Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo
Diddy announced the arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, via Twitter on Dec. 10 Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest daughter completed their Christmas family photo shoot. The hip-hop mogul, 53, shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he...
Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Christmas with Her Two Daughters: 'My Heart Is Full'
Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is spreading Christmas cheer with her family. On Sunday, the actress, 57, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her Christmas weekend celebration, featuring husband Chris Henchy and their two daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19. In the festive snaps, Shields and her family enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner at The Polo Bar in New York City. In the first snap, the Pretty Baby star smiles at the dinner table alongside her daughters,...
Cardi B Shares Sweet Instagram Videos of Offset and Kids Opening Presents on Christmas
The rapper duo enjoyed a happy holiday together with family and an abundance of gifts under their trees Cardi B's Christmas looked to be packed with presents. The "I Like It" rapper shared some precious moments from her festive family celebration on her Instagram Stories. She uploaded adorable videos featuring her daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, and son Wave Set, 15 months, both of whom she shares with Migos rapper Offset. In one video from Christmas Eve, Kulture looks overjoyed to unwrap a plush Minnie Mouse...
Cher Shows Off Huge, Engagement-Like Diamond Ring from Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'No Words'
The icon sparked engagement buzz by sharing a photo of a dazzling, pear-shaped diamond ring from her new boyfriend on Twitter Cher is blinging it on — and showing her love life off — this holiday season. On Christmas day, the pop icon, 76 shared a photo of a dazzling, engagement-like diamond ring on Twitter and expressed that it was a gift from her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards. "THERE R NO WORDS," she wrote in the caption. The photo quickly garnered buzz across social media about the couple's engagement status, causing Cher to...
Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post
The Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty Hilary Swank is expressing double the gratitude this season as she celebrates Christmas while pregnant with twins. The expectant first-time mother shared a festive photo via Instagram on Monday, showing off her playful holiday spirit. "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank, 48, captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas...
Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed in front of a Christmas tree with their three kids: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin Kelly Ripa is keeping her family holiday traditions alive. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared family photos in front of a Christmas tree on Saturday with husband Mark Consuelos and their three adult children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin, 19. "Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the photos, in which they were joined for one...
Elle
Kate Middleton Reveals In Twitter Video That Her Children Woke Her Up Very Early On Christmas Morning
The Prince & Princess of Wales alongside the Duke & Duchess of Sussex greet mourners in Windsor The Prince & Princess of Wales alongside the Duke & Duchess of Sussex greet mourners in Windsor. As they do annually, Catherine, Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William spent Christmas 2022...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Checks To See If Yung Miami Has Been Naughty Or Nice As Black Santa
Diddy has reinvented himself as Black Ass Santa this Christmas and is checking to see if his ‘shawty wop’ Yung Miami has earned a gift this year. In a sponsored post for his Deleon Tequila, Diddy debuts his new alter ego wearing an all black outfit, topped off with a black suede Santa hat, while offering viewers a tour of his yacht.
Prince Louis Twinned With Princess Charlotte for His Royal Christmas Debut
The most meme-able royal just made his Christmas debut—and he took his style cues from his older sister. For the first time, Prince Louis joined his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the rest of the royal family for their annual Christmas walk in Sandringham, Norfolk after morning services. While nine-year-old Prince George matched his father in a navy suit and blue tie and Kate Middleton re-wore her Alexander McQueen green military coat with a wide-brimmed hat, brown suede boots, and gloves, Prince Louis coordinated with his seven-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte.
Jhene Aiko’s Dad, 78, Welcomes 9th Child 1 Month After Singer Gave Birth to Son Noah
A growing family! Jhené Aiko’s father, Dr. Karamo Chilombo, welcomed his ninth child one month after the singer gave birth to her son. “He is here,” the pediatrician, 78, shared via Instagram on Sunday, December 25, alongside a slideshow of photos depicting his newborn, Aiko’s half-sibling, accompanied by Bible verses. “JahSeh- Miyagi, 12/16/22.” In another […]
King Charles and Queen Camilla Lead Royal Family in First Christmas Walk Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Camilla will play a big role in hosting the festivities at Sandringham this year King Charles III and Queen Camilla are celebrating the first Christmas of his reign. The monarch, 74, and his wife, 75, lead the royal family during their walk to church on Christmas Day, returning to the annual tradition for the first time since 2019 as the family had to scrap a large family gathering for the past two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They were joined by other members of the family, including Charles' son and heir...
ABC News
Joanna Gaines shares photo from hospital bed with a self-care reminder
Joanna Gaines is sending an important self-care reminder ahead of the holidays. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the former "Fixer Upper" star shared a photo of herself wearing sunglasses in a hospital bed after undergoing a surgical procedure known as a microdiscectomy. The need for the surgery, she explained, stemmed from a back injury she sustained from a cheerleading accident in high school.
Meghan Markle Still Doesn’t Get Royal Support, Even After Jeremy Clarkson’s Vile Op-Ed
Well, this is telling. Amid a firestorm of hatred toward Meghan Markle, the palace is apparently circling the wagons around…Camilla. British TV personality Jeremy Clarkson recently wrote a horrendous op-ed about how much he hates Meghan Markle, the kind of thing that you'd expect to find on the seedier corners of the internet but instead was printed in the Sun. Not only was his column misogynistic and cruel, it's also badly written and doesn't have a point besides being hateful. Why editors felt it deserved ink is a question for another day. Suffice it to say, it went way beyond expressing an opinion and was just plain gross, and Clarkson was quickly called out and condemned by, among others, his own daughter. (He later apologized…kinda, and the op-ed has been taken down from the Sun's site.)
Billie Eilish Tried the ‘Puppy’ Liner Trend for Her Birthday Party
Puppy eyeliner may have made Vogue’s list of 2022’s weirdest beauty trends, but that did not stop Billie Eilish from experimenting with the look at her 21st-birthday party. The singer posted a slideshow of shots from the bash, for which she paired a Mrs. Claus–style outfit, complete with fluffy trim and candy cane hoop earrings, with eyeliner to make TikTok proud.
Gigi Hadid Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Have the Energy' for Leonardo DiCaprio
Things aren't looking so good for Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's supposed romance. After DiCaprio was spotted with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas, reports suggest things have simmered down between the 48-year-old actor and 27-year-old supermodel. In late December, a source told Page Six that DiCaprio and Hadid “like each other very much, but neither one wants anything serious right now.” The source added, “Gigi’s priority is her daughter.”
Thomas Rhett Poses with Wife and Four Daughters in Cute Christmas Card Photo: 'Sending Love'
The country singer and wife Lauren Akins share daughters Willa Gray, 7, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 13 months Thomas Rhett is having a blast with his family this Christmas. The country singer celebrated the holiday with wife Lauren Akins and their four daughters, Lillie Carolina, 13 months, Lennon Love, 2½, Ada James, 5, and Willa Gray, 7, giving fans a glimpse at his family's Christmas card on Instagram Monday. The holiday card features a sweet shot of the family of six smiling together with a beautiful autumn...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Christmas Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales
The couple was joined for the first time by all three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (making his Christmas debut!) Kate Middleton and Prince William are returning to a royal family tradition this Christmas. The couple — along with their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — joined King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family in attending the holiday service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk. Although Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their...
Kylie Jenner Has Upped Her Lip Game Yet Again
Remember when Kylie Jenner tried to tell everyone she'd never had her lips done and just overlined them? Well, since building a beauty brand on her puffy pout and lip kits, the youngest KarJenner has kept her defining feature more or less stable…until now. In her latest Instagram photo shoot, Jenner has revolutionized the lip-wear game yet again, innovating a style sure to pop up on the catwalks of 2023: the purposeful smear.
Kourtney Kardashian Hosted a Blood-Red Christmas Eve Party in a White Cutout Gown
Kourtney Kardashian Barker channeled her inner snow princess for Christmas Eve—or should we say, Krismas. The mom of three took to TikTok to give viewers a brief view of the extravagant party she threw for friends and family, gliding through her home totally decked out for the yuletide: in addition to blood-red trees, the mansion was decorated with red drapes, patterned carpets, and a roaring fire. Up on the ceiling, there were also…roses? Mistletoe? Holly? Something!
Glamour
