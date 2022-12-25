Well, this is telling. Amid a firestorm of hatred toward Meghan Markle, the palace is apparently circling the wagons around…Camilla. British TV personality Jeremy Clarkson recently wrote a horrendous op-ed about how much he hates Meghan Markle, the kind of thing that you'd expect to find on the seedier corners of the internet but instead was printed in the Sun. Not only was his column misogynistic and cruel, it's also badly written and doesn't have a point besides being hateful. Why editors felt it deserved ink is a question for another day. Suffice it to say, it went way beyond expressing an opinion and was just plain gross, and Clarkson was quickly called out and condemned by, among others, his own daughter. (He later apologized…kinda, and the op-ed has been taken down from the Sun's site.)

8 DAYS AGO