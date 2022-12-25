ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

UPMATTERS

LeBron Makes Pick for Best International Player of All-Time

The Lakers star called him an “icon” and one of the best ever at his position. View the original article to see embedded media. Before his team’s loss to the Mavericks on Christmas Day, one of LeBron James’s greatest adversaries was celebrated with a statue outside of American Airlines Center and the four-time champion had some special praise for him.
DALLAS, TX
UPMATTERS

Dončić Records Historic 60-Point Triple-Double in Epic Comeback

It was an all-time performance for Doncic, who willed Dallas to a memorable win vs. New York on Tuesday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Ever since his debut at 19 years old, Luka Dončić has found new ways to amaze NBA fans on a near nightly basis. But Dončić—or any NBA player in history, for that matter—had never pulled off what he was able to to during Tuesday night’s 126–121 overtime win over the Knicks.
DALLAS, TX
UPMATTERS

The Winners and Losers of the NBA Christmas Day Games

Rivalries, Nikola Jokić’s MVP case, GMs in Rob Pelinka’s DMs and more notes from a thrilling day. Let’s run through some winners and losers from a jam-packed day of basketball…. Winner: The Harden-Embiid Partnership. Amid rumors he may have his eyes back on the Rockets, James...
UPMATTERS

NBA World Reacts to Luka Doncic’s Historic Night vs. Knicks

Doncic put up the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history, and fans had plenty to say about it. View the original article to see embedded media. On many nights, it can feel like Luka Doncic carries an undermanned Mavericks team to victory. Few performances have evoked that sentiment like Tuesday’s historic performance against the Knicks.
DALLAS, TX
UPMATTERS

Love Was Asked Whether Cavs Should Retire Kyrie’s Jersey

The Cleveland forward weighed in on an ongoing debate among Cavs fans. View the original article to see embedded media. Nets guard Kyrie Irving hit one of the most recognizable shots in the history of basketball while wearing a Cavaliers uniform. He is eighth on the franchise's all-time scoring list despite having played just six years in Cleveland. Without his efforts in Games 5, 6, and 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cavaliers may still be ringless.
CLEVELAND, OH

