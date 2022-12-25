ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sunbury, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PennLive.com

Pa. family of 8 displaced by morning fire; 2 hospitalized days after Christmas

Due to a treacherous morning fire that tore through a home, a Punxsutawney family of eight has been displaced days after the Christmas holiday. It all happened when crews in Jefferson County were called to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRE DESTROYS GARAGE IN CORAL

A garage was destroyed by fire last night in Coral. The fire was first reported at 8:41 p.m. at 90 Cedar Street in Center Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Coral-Graceton, Homer City, Blairsville, Black Lick and Aultman fire departments at that time. Coral-Graceton fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the first engine was on the scene within five minutes of the initial dispatch, but even with the quick response and the extra help from the assisting companies, the garage and its contents are complete loss. A nearby home sustained minor damage to the siding.
CORAL, PA
977rocks.com

Collection Effort Underway To Help Fire Victims

An effort is underway to help the victims of a fire that destroyed a historic building in West Sunbury. The Thompson Country Market is a total loss after a fire over the weekend. But in addition to the business, there were residents who lived in apartments above the market. Three...
WEST SUNBURY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Woman Injured In Boyers Crash

At least one motorist was injured in a vehicle crash in northern Butler County Tuesday afternoon. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2 p.m. for a one vehicle accident on Boyers Road near Rihel Road. Crews from Marion Township and Harrisville were among those arriving...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE

More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
DERRY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Zelienople residents worry about road conditions

After ice and snow blanketed Butler County over the holiday weekend and left roads resembling hockey rinks, some Zelienople residents said they felt their roads were left unattended by the borough, particularly in the Timberbrook neighborhood just off Route 68. Timberbrook resident Rob Myers said he personally does not mind...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
WYTV.com

Burst pipe forces local business to close

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close. They say temperatures warmed up and caused a pipe to burst in their hallways where it then went down the stairwell. No exercise equipment was damaged. The...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
977rocks.com

Cranberry Twp. Seeking Summer Interns

Cranberry Township is seeking interns for the upcoming summer. Officials say the township will have openings in numerous departments, including police, communications, fire, public works, and more. Students must be enrolled in an education institution seeking either an undergraduate or graduate degree. Applications are due by February 24th. Learn more...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Stolen ATV in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of an ATV in Falls Creek Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, troopers responded to the theft of an ATV near 3rd Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
FALLS CREEK, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Local Students “Shop With A Cop”

Many local families had a brighter Christmas this year as a result of a special program last week. 40 Butler Area elementary school students teamed up with members of local law enforcement to “Shop with a Cop”. The students from Broad Street, Emily Brittain, McQuistion, and Northwest were...
BUTLER, PA
977rocks.com

Parallel Parking Practice Spot Reopens In Cranberry

Soon-to-be drivers have a chance to practice one of the more challenging aspects of the driving exam in Cranberry Township. Officials say the parallel parking practice spot is open once again in the Municipal Center’s parking lot. With ongoing renovations to the building and surrounding area, the spot was blocked off for a while.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

