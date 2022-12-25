Read full article on original website
Pa. family of 8 displaced by morning fire; 2 hospitalized days after Christmas
Due to a treacherous morning fire that tore through a home, a Punxsutawney family of eight has been displaced days after the Christmas holiday. It all happened when crews in Jefferson County were called to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic.
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
wccsradio.com
FIRE DESTROYS GARAGE IN CORAL
A garage was destroyed by fire last night in Coral. The fire was first reported at 8:41 p.m. at 90 Cedar Street in Center Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Coral-Graceton, Homer City, Blairsville, Black Lick and Aultman fire departments at that time. Coral-Graceton fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the first engine was on the scene within five minutes of the initial dispatch, but even with the quick response and the extra help from the assisting companies, the garage and its contents are complete loss. A nearby home sustained minor damage to the siding.
wtae.com
$40,000 worth of rescue tools stolen from Hopewell Township Fire Department
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — More than a week later and no arrests have been made after life-saving tools were taken from a Beaver County fire department. Jon Cochran is the Assistant Chief of EMS and Rescue at the Hopewell Township Fire Department, where the equipment was taken. He said the...
977rocks.com
Collection Effort Underway To Help Fire Victims
An effort is underway to help the victims of a fire that destroyed a historic building in West Sunbury. The Thompson Country Market is a total loss after a fire over the weekend. But in addition to the business, there were residents who lived in apartments above the market. Three...
butlerradio.com
One Woman Injured In Boyers Crash
At least one motorist was injured in a vehicle crash in northern Butler County Tuesday afternoon. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2 p.m. for a one vehicle accident on Boyers Road near Rihel Road. Crews from Marion Township and Harrisville were among those arriving...
wccsradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE
More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
Bursting pipes wreak havoc in City of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Look around the city and you can see the lingering impact of the weekend winter weather. “From Friday evening to now, we’ve had over 300 calls,” said Jake Kicinski, who’s the vice president of operations for Southside Plumbing & Heating. The phones at Southside...
WFMJ.com
Farrell Fire Department evacuates residents from apartment complex on Christmas Eve
On Christmas Eve, nearly 60 residents had to be evacuated from a Mercer County apartment complex. Farrell Fire Department assisted with the evacuation after a water pipe break, which caused about 12 inches of flooding on the first floor of the apartment building. Due to structural damage throughout the building,...
cranberryeagle.com
Zelienople residents worry about road conditions
After ice and snow blanketed Butler County over the holiday weekend and left roads resembling hockey rinks, some Zelienople residents said they felt their roads were left unattended by the borough, particularly in the Timberbrook neighborhood just off Route 68. Timberbrook resident Rob Myers said he personally does not mind...
WYTV.com
Burst pipe forces local business to close
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close. They say temperatures warmed up and caused a pipe to burst in their hallways where it then went down the stairwell. No exercise equipment was damaged. The...
One dead after late night house fire in Columbiana
One man is dead after a late night fire in Columbiana.
977rocks.com
Cranberry Twp. Seeking Summer Interns
Cranberry Township is seeking interns for the upcoming summer. Officials say the township will have openings in numerous departments, including police, communications, fire, public works, and more. Students must be enrolled in an education institution seeking either an undergraduate or graduate degree. Applications are due by February 24th. Learn more...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Stolen ATV in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of an ATV in Falls Creek Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, troopers responded to the theft of an ATV near 3rd Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
Local township opens its manmade ice rink
After sub-zero temperatures, Shenango Township in Mercer County was able to finally open up its manmade ice rink.
Crews battle fire in Westmoreland County
Crews are battling a fire in Westmoreland County this morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. along Beverly Road in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to a 911 dispatcher. Fire, EMS and police are at the scene. No injuries have been reported so far. This is a developing story. Check back...
977rocks.com
Local Students “Shop With A Cop”
Many local families had a brighter Christmas this year as a result of a special program last week. 40 Butler Area elementary school students teamed up with members of local law enforcement to “Shop with a Cop”. The students from Broad Street, Emily Brittain, McQuistion, and Northwest were...
977rocks.com
Parallel Parking Practice Spot Reopens In Cranberry
Soon-to-be drivers have a chance to practice one of the more challenging aspects of the driving exam in Cranberry Township. Officials say the parallel parking practice spot is open once again in the Municipal Center’s parking lot. With ongoing renovations to the building and surrounding area, the spot was blocked off for a while.
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
