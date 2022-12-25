Read full article on original website
Penguins vs. Red Wings, Game 35: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams in December. The part of the month that came before the league’s holiday break, anyway. But about the only positive to come out of their 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night is that they won’t have to dwell on it for long, since they’re scheduled to play Detroit tonight at 7:38 at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
Sabres' road game on December 27 at Columbus postponed
Makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed. The NHL has announced that the Buffalo Sabres' road game on Tuesday, December 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
Detroit News
Red Wings rally from 4-0 deficit, stun Penguins 5-4 in OT
Pittsburgh − The Red Wings looked like a hockey team that had not played a game in a week early in Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. But gradually they found their legs, competed harder, and eventually rallied for a stirring 5-4 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jake...
Barzal, Lee, Bailey lead Islanders past Penguins, 5-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee each scored twice, Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Tuesday night.Hudson Fasching and Brock Nelson each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made with 19 saves in his 100th NHL appearance. New York has won two in a row."Top to bottom it was a great game," Barzal said. "It's a great hockey team over there, it's nice to know we can compete with the best."Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 38 saves, but the Penguins...
CBS Sports
NHL postpones Sabres at Blue Jackets due to Buffalo blizzard
The NHL has postponed Tuesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets due to poor weather conditions in Buffalo. The game was scheduled to be at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, but the Sabres couldn't get out of Buffalo after a deadly blizzard closed the roads and the airport. The Sabres released a statement on the decision, and a makeup date has not been determined yet.
Detroit News
Red Wings return to ice after break; Vrana heading to Grand Rapids
Detroit — There was some huffing and puffing, no question about it. The Red Wings returned to practice Tuesday after the NHL's four-day holiday break, and the results were probably what you'd expect. Some renewed enthusiasm after being away for a few days. But some loss of conditioning, too.
markerzone.com
LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE
After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
Lions players critical of Panthers for 1 reason
The Carolina Panthers played their coldest home game in franchise history on Sunday, and visiting players felt the frigid temperatures may have created an unsafe environment. After their 37-23 loss, several Detroit Lions players complained that the field conditions at Bank of America Stadium were a major issue. Aidan Hutchinson called the field turf “the... The post Lions players critical of Panthers for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospects Quiet After First Day at WJC
The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing in this year’s World Junior Championship (WJC), the most of any NHL team. These prospects are spread out between six different countries, and four play on teams that are expected to medal or come close to winning one. With each having already played their first game, here is a look at how well they have done so far in this year’s tournament.
KESQ News Channel 3
Firebirds roar back to beat Ontario Reign, 7-6, in-front of sell-out crowd
Acrisure Arena erupted after the Firebirds marched back down 5-2 in the second period, and beat the Ontario Reign, 7-6, on Wednesday night. Down 4-2 after the 1st period, the @Firebirds come roaring back and beat @ontarioreign 7-6!! Incredible atmosphere at @AcrisureArena 🔥 highlights on @KESQ tonight! 🏒 @Jesus_G_Reyes pic.twitter.com/D7SQyPwaaE— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) December 29, The post Firebirds roar back to beat Ontario Reign, 7-6, in-front of sell-out crowd appeared first on KESQ.
This day in history: Red Wings play first game at Joe Louis Arena in 1979
(CBS DETROIT) - On Dec. 27, 1979, the Detroit Red Wings played their first game at Joe Louis Arena.Joe Louis Arena was built in 1979 for $34 million and named after the legendary Detroit boxer Joe Louis. According to the Detroit Historical Society, before Joe Louis Arena, the Red Wings played in Olympia Stadium, located at Grand River and McGraw Avenues, until it was demolished in 1986. Historians say in 1977, Red Wings owner Bruce Norris wanted to build a new stadium in Pontiac when the closure of Olympia Stadium was announced, but a deal with the City of Detroit prompted him to takeover Joe Louis Arena. The Red Wings played their last game at Olympia Stadium on Dec. 15, 1979, and then played their first game at Joe Louis Arena on Dec. 27. The new arena located on the Detroit River near Cobo Hall had a capacity of 20,000 for hockey games, and it held six Stanley Cup playoff games and four Red Wings Stanley Cup victories, in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008, according to the Detroit Historical Society.The Red Wings played at Joe Louis until 2017 and then began playing at Little Caesars Arena. In 2019, crews began demolishing the arena.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Sharks
Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 27 (4-3 OTW @ SJS), Dec. 7 (6- 5 OTW @ SJS), Dec. 27 (home), and Mar. 23 (home). The Canucks are 63-55-9-7 all-time against the Sharks, including a 28-26-4-5 record at home. Vancouver is...
The winning recipe: how the small-market Pelicans became legit title contenders
A lot has been made over the years of the raw deal offered to small-market NBA teams. The younger brothers of the league, they often get overlooked in favor of their flashier coastal franchise siblings. While I’ve always argued that a competent front office is the tried and true salve for this issue, as evidenced by Giannis Antetokoumpo’s loyalty (and delivery of a championship) to the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s verifiable that as far as national media coverage goes, smaller-name teams often don’t get their due.
Detroit News
For Detroit rapper Gmac Cash, the next hit is just a news cycle away
Gmac Cash's DMs are always blowing up. When the Detroit rapper opens up his phone, it's message after message, screen after screen, pouring in from fans telling him the latest story they want him to jump on. On this particular day, it's the recent item about roaches being found at a local Popeyes restaurant.
Detroit Pistons reportedly waive Braxton Key, sign Jared Rhoden to two-way deal
The Detroit Pistons have reportedly done a little maintenance to the back end of their roster. According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Pistons have waived two-way forward Braxton Key and signed guard Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal. Key, a 6-foot-8 forward in his fourth NBA season out...
The Hockey Writers
Snuggerud, Robertsson Represent Blues at 2023 WJC
Today, the day after Christmas, the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) kicks off. Each year, the WJC pits the best hockey players under 20 years old against each other in a tournament of national dominance. The games feature top NHL prospects that have been drafted or are soon to be drafted in one of their most visible and competitive appearances before their NHL debut. It is a great opportunity for NHL fans to get a glimpse at the players that might one day play for their team. And for the St. Louis Blues, there are two players to watch very closely at this season’s tournament: 2022 23rd overall pick Jimmy Snuggerud and 2021 71st overall pick Simon Robertsson.
