Chandler girl earns Eagle rank with Boy Scouts

CHANDLER — In 2018, the Boy Scouts of America’s Grand Canyon Council welcomed girls into Cub Scouts. In 2019, the Council welcomed girls to the Boy Scouts BSA program.

The Eagle Scout rank is widely recognized throughout the United States – and the world – as a hallmark of service, hard work and leadership.

Chandler resident Melanie Lin is one of the young women to recently earn her Eagle rank.

When the Council first launched girls’ troops, Lin jumped at the opportunity to join and was one of four girls who helped start Troop 3280, chartered to Epiphany Lutheran Church.

To be considered for Eagle Scout, applicants must earn 21 merit badges, participate in a variety of outdoor adventures, and serve their troop in various leadership positions. They must also plan, lead, and execute an Eagle service project that benefits the community or a nonprofit organization.

Out of her love of music, Lin planned a project to benefit Music Serving the Word — a nonprofit organization committed to supporting music and the arts. Her project created a sustainable inventory database system for the organization.

From the get-go, Lin was determined to attain the Eagle Scout rank.

“I play the trumpet in the Valley Jazz Cooperative and the musical community has brought me so much joy,” said Lin. “I’m proud that I could give back to the people who have built me up. The system we developed will make their business operations more efficient and help them reach more kids like me.”

To date, more than 30 young women have become Eagle Scouts in Arizona — a feat only 5% of all Scouts achieve.

As a Scout, Lin has been fully engaged, volunteering in an area north of Payson, along the Mogollon Rim, as a camp counselor at Camp Geronimo’s Brownsea Island Adventure. The camp designed for Scouts who have just joined a troop or have just graduated from Webelos.

While serving at BSI, Lin helped teach many young Scouts the fundamental skills of Scouting and value of leadership. She made many lasting connections and was grateful to be able to support them in their Scouting journey.

“One of the most rewarding things about Scouts is being able to share the things that I learn with others in order to help them not just throughout their scouting journey, but life,” said Lin. “I think that it’s important to give back to the Scouting community after it’s done so much for me. Scouts BSA has taught me many things about leadership and perseverance, not to mention numerous survival skills and life lessons.”

Although Lin’s favorite merit badge and activity is camping, her true passion is medicine. In the fall of 2023, Lin will start her studies at University of Arizona in the R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy. She plans to major in pharmaceutical sciences.

The perseverance, resiliency and character Lin has presented as an Eagle Scout will serve her well in her upcoming studies and beyond.

Lin’s message to young women is: “Don’t let the fact that you’re a girl ever hold you back. Don’t let anyone tell you because you’re a girl you can’t do something. It may be daunting to look at, but you can do it.”