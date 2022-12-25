ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Hoss
3d ago

Congratulations to them all and... hopefully they are teaching these young folks how they should act represeting our great states taxpayers. 99% of the people you are going to deal with are good, law abiding citizens that pay your salary. Treat them as such. The other 1% are still human beings and not all of them are seriously bad people. Represent our state well.

Missouri Highway Patrol Christmas weekend crash report 2022

MISSOURI - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports on traffic crashes it worked, including fatalities, over the Christmas holiday weekend. The MSHP says their troopers worked 306 total crashes statewide from 6:00 pm December 23 through midnight December 26. Of those, three people died and 84 were injured. Authorities say 52 of those crashes involved DWI.
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
Sheriff Marshak weighs in on recreational marijuana

(Hillsboro) Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri. What does that mean for members of law enforcement? How will they approach this issue now that is no longer against the law if certain guidelines are followed? Sheriff Dave Marshak says their biggest concern is for those that drive under the influence.
Dec. 28 Girls State Basketball Rankings

The Dec. 28 girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Battle, Eureka, Cor Jesu Academy, St. Joseph’s Academy. Class 5. 1 Helias Catholic. 2 West Plains. 3 John Burroughs.
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
David Shorr, Boone County Fire board chair and former DNR director, dies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - The chairman of the Boone County Fire Protection District's board and a former head of the state's natural resources department passed away on Monday. The county fire district posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday that David Shorr died at Boone Hospital on Dec. 26. Shorr was in the hospital for an illness.
High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Presents have been opened and stockings have been emptied, but Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Heartland. This time on the hardwood. It’s the season for high school holiday basketball tournaments!. The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is taking place at the Show Me Center, the Route 13 Christmas...
‘Emotional roller coaster’: Delays in effort to shut down Agape dishearten former students

When he read the news back in September that Missouri had moved to shut down Agape Boarding School, Allen Knoll felt a sense of vindication.  ”For me personally,” he said, “but also for current victims.”  It was over a year and a half after Knoll had traveled to Missouri from Washington state to testify in […] The post ‘Emotional roller coaster’: Delays in effort to shut down Agape dishearten former students appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri prisoner’s family hoping for similar outcome as Lamar Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a Kansas City area man who has spent more than 30 years in prison hopes to get his case reviewed under a recently enacted Missouri law. Kenneth Middleton, now 78, was convicted for the 1990 killing of his wife, Kathy Middleton. Authorities said Kenneth shot and killed Kathy in his Kansas City area home. Cliff Middleton, Kenneth’s son, told News 4 a gun residue test was done. It concluded that gunshot residue was not on Kenneth. A test was done on Kathy, but the test for the hand Kathy had the gun in went missing, according to Cliff. Cliff believes Kathy mishandled the gun and accidentally shot herself.
Missouri ‘school choice’ bills to watch in 2023

Often framed as ways to increase “school choice” for families, proposals to spread charter schools to more of the state, let students more easily transfer to public school districts they don’t live in or receive financial support for private school tuition and homeschooling aren’t new. The post Missouri ‘school choice’ bills to watch in 2023 appeared first on The Beacon.
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded

If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
