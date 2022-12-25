Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
The top weather events that occurred in Northern California in 2022
(KTXL) — Throughout 2022, Northern California saw a variety of different weather phenomena, including record-breaking heat waves, tornadoes and rare summertime rain, all while the state continues to go through a drought. Record-breaking heat wave In September, downtown Sacramento broke records for the highest temperature reached during the month and the highest temperature ever recorded […]
When will the approaching storms arrive in the Sacramento region?
A series of storms will continue to move in throughout the night Friday night into Saturday, bringing with them the possibility of flooding. One concern is that heavy rainfall could melt snow in the Sierra and overwhelm rivers, creeks, and streams. Be prepared for travel delays, chain controls, and reduced visibility at times. Slow down on snow-covered roads, and carry chains.Highlights: Atmospheric river rain, also known as a Pineapple Express (warm tropical moisture), particularly affecting the Sierra.Fluctuating snow levels as low as 1,000 feet.Several rounds of heavy rain.Dry new year's day. Flood Watch was issued for portions of the Valley and Delta...
Storm updates: Sacramento area and Northern California receive rain, snow and strong winds in the last days of December
(KTXL) — Advisories on possible flooding, strong winds with powerful gusts and winter weather have been made throughout the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada as the first of multiple storms makes landfall in Northern California. 2 p.m. Portions of the Sacramento Valley and the northern San Joaquin Valley may see patches of dense fog […]
‘Strong, damaging winds’ expected to last overnight in part of the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Strong winds are expected to develop in the northern part of the Sacramento Valley Monday night, the National Weather Service said. The winds will begin around 10 p.m. and last until Tuesday morning at 10. They will be strong enough that they can cause damage, and the NWS advises people to be prepared […]
KTVU FOX 2
Good news for Sierra: Snowpack is above average
KINGVALE, Calif. - There's good news for the Sierra and the state's water supply: The snowpack is above average for this time this year and more rain is on the way. When it comes to that precipitation, the hope is that there's more snow than rain. Resorts like Kirkwood saw...
NorCal braces for more stormy weather, outages, possible floods
SHELDON – As a winter storm rolls out, more precipitation is on the way later this week.Gusty winds meant people woke up to lost power Tuesday, but crews worked quickly to restore it within hours. The moderate rainfall caused traffic to snarl along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove. Just a few miles north, drivers passed standing water on the interstate and a crash clean-up site.Police had to shut down Elk Grove Boulevard between Bradshaw and Grant Line roads after reporting a phone line toppled over the road.The whipping wind and moderate rain in the valley are only round one of...
mymotherlode.com
Localized Flooding Creates Road Hazard Outside Of Copperopolis
Calaveras County, CA — The Public Works Department in Calaveras County is alerting the public to avoid the 5100 block of Salt Spring Valley Road. There is a complete road closure due to “localized flooding.” The road will remain closed until the water recedes. Anyone who comes...
Parking prices to increase at Sacramento International Airport starting Jan. 1
(KTXL) — Parking at the Sacramento International Airport will become slightly more expensive starting in 2023, the airport said. The pricing change will be for hourly parking, and it will increase from $29 to $30 per day. According to the airport, the change in price was done so it could continue to maintain and improve […]
KCRA.com
Crews battle motorhome fire in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a motorhome in Placer County on Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire. Officials said the motorhome was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was a complete loss. However, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to...
mymotherlode.com
Rescue Crews Searched For Possible Occupants Of Submerged Pickup
Mountain Ranch, CA — Using a ladder and resting it against the hood of a submerged pickup to walk across a flooded ditch, as seen in the image box picture, fire crews worked to get inside the truck after reports of a crash in Calaveras County around 10 a.m. yesterday.
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
riolindamessenger.com
North Sacramento CHP DUI Checkpoint
The California Highway Patrol (CHP), North Sacramento Area, announces a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Sobriety Checkpoint to be held on Saturday, December 30th, 2022, in the unincorporated area of Sacramento County. The checkpoint will be setting up at approximately 9:30 p.m. and will be operational at 10:00 p.m., and is set to end at 3:00 a.m.
What happened to Sacramento’s old tree nursery?
(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento used to run a tree nursery on 34th Avenue near the Sacramento Executive Airport but the site has sat mostly unused for more than a decade. According to the Sacramento city government, the City Tree Nursery at Mangan Park is approximately five acres and has a greenhouse, a former […]
kubaradio.com
Update on Christmas Night Fatal Accident in South Yuba City
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP Yuba-Sutter Public Information Officer Brian Danielson has provided an update on the Christmas night fatal head-on collision in south Yuba City, saying officers returned to the site on South George Washington Boulevard just south of Bogue Road the next day when the fog cleared. There, via physical evidence and witness statements, it was determined the fault of the collision was that of 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, who was declared deceased the night of the accident,
Man, 60, killed in Calaveras County crash on Christmas Day
CALAVERAS COUNTY – A 60-year-old man from Murphys died after crashing his vehicle in Calaveras County on Christmas Day. California Highway Patrol says, just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Drive after failing to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle continued down until it crashed into a large tree. Firefighters and medics responded and started live-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
Man killed in Sutter County Christmas night crash identified
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol released more information Tuesday after a deadly Christmas night crash in Sutter County. They say the deceased, identified as 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, was at fault in the head-on collision – and that both vehicles had empty containers of alcohol in them.
Rocklin holiday DUI checkpoint results in arrests and citations
(KTXL) — From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, the Rocklin Police Department held a DUI checkpoint where officers encountered more than 1,600 drivers. The checkpoint was located on Pacific Street near Ruhkala Road and officers arrested two drivers for driving under the influence as well as cited seven drivers for driving without a […]
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sutter County Christmas night crash
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man is dead after a head-on collision Christmas night in Sutter County. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 10 p.m. on S George Washington Boulevard near Bogue Road. CHP says an 18-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang when she...
More than 60 cars broken into in one night at East Sacramento apartments
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a string of more than 60 overnight car break-ins.Tuesday morning, victims at two different apartment complexes in East Sacramento neighborhoods found their cars vandalized, with windows busted out entirely. Police say 47 cars were broken into at the Commons at American River apartment complex. The costly mess comes just two days after Christmas and five days before rent is due. "A window is like $400, $500 and I am a college student," said Rosio Gonzalez as she showed CBS13 her damaged car. "There's just glass everywhere, and the fact that nobody even saw...
