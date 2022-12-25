A series of storms will continue to move in throughout the night Friday night into Saturday, bringing with them the possibility of flooding. One concern is that heavy rainfall could melt snow in the Sierra and overwhelm rivers, creeks, and streams. Be prepared for travel delays, chain controls, and reduced visibility at times. Slow down on snow-covered roads, and carry chains.Highlights: Atmospheric river rain, also known as a Pineapple Express (warm tropical moisture), particularly affecting the Sierra.Fluctuating snow levels as low as 1,000 feet.Several rounds of heavy rain.Dry new year's day. Flood Watch was issued for portions of the Valley and Delta...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO