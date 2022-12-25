Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST /3 AM MST/. * WHAT...West winds 45 to 65 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST /3 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Severe turbulence near the mountains...
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
SFGate
Storm brings powerful winds, rain and snow to California
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Winter roared back into California on Tuesday after taking an almost summerlike break over the holiday weekend with warm and dry conditions that drew residents to beaches. The first in a week of storms brought powerful winds, rain and snow to the state, substantially lowering...
Comments / 0