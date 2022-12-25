Read full article on original website
4 arrested in Vallejo after stolen car police chase ends in I-80 crash, CHP says
CHP says that four people are in custody after a police chase of a stolen car in Sacramento County ends in a Vallejo crash.
krcrtv.com
One dead, two hospitalized in crash on Highway 44 in Millville on Wednesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 28, 8:51 PM: Highway Patrol officials in the Redding area confirmed one person died in a crash on Highway 44 in the Millville area on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, the two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 44 near Silver Bridge Road—roughly one mile...
Stolen vehicle pursuit on I-80 in Solano County ends when spike strip deployed
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects are in custody after the California Highway Patrol Solano County division was involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit on Interstate 80 and Highway 37, the CHP confirmed to KRON4. At 9:30 a.m., the Elk Grove Police Department contacted CHP officials to request their assistance in apprehending a stolen […]
kubaradio.com
Update on Christmas Night Fatal Accident in South Yuba City
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP Yuba-Sutter Public Information Officer Brian Danielson has provided an update on the Christmas night fatal head-on collision in south Yuba City, saying officers returned to the site on South George Washington Boulevard just south of Bogue Road the next day when the fog cleared. There, via physical evidence and witness statements, it was determined the fault of the collision was that of 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, who was declared deceased the night of the accident,
Man, 60, killed in Calaveras County crash on Christmas Day
CALAVERAS COUNTY – A 60-year-old man from Murphys died after crashing his vehicle in Calaveras County on Christmas Day. California Highway Patrol says, just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Drive after failing to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle continued down until it crashed into a large tree. Firefighters and medics responded and started live-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
Man killed in Sutter County Christmas night crash identified
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol released more information Tuesday after a deadly Christmas night crash in Sutter County. They say the deceased, identified as 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, was at fault in the head-on collision – and that both vehicles had empty containers of alcohol in them.
Head-on crash on Christmas night near Yuba City leaves one man dead
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information provided by the California Highway Patrol. (KTXL) — A man died and a woman was left hospitalized after a head-on crash left one person dead southwest of Yuba City, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an 18-year-old woman was driving a Ford […]
actionnewsnow.com
1 person dead, a second injured in Yuba City car crash Sunday night
YUBA CITY, Calif. 12:53 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that one person was injured and another died during a car crash in Yuba City on Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. One of the drivers, Hailey Foster, 18, of Yuba city, was driving on S George Washington Boulevard, south of Bogue Road, approaching a SUV driving in the opposite direction.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Police arrest driver of stolen vehicle following brief pursuit
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Paradise Police last week after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen car. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on December 22, officers with the Paradise Police Department were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Clark Road and Shadowbrook Way when they observed a red Honda sedan traveling south on Clark Road above the posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Lacey Please Edit and Publish 12/26 | Placerville Injury Accident Occurs at Busy Intersection
Missouri Flat Road Injury Accident Involves Two Vehicles. An injury accident involving two vehicles occurred in Placerville on December 22 at a busy local intersection. The crash involved a Jeep and Ford F-350, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at about 12:29 p.m. The vehicles were discovered at the intersection of Missouri Flat and Forni roads by responding officers and blocking the number one lane. An investigation is being held by the CHP to determine how the accident happened and to assign fault.
Cocaine, imitation police badges, firearms seized in Placer County traffic stop
(KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was arrested in Placer County on Dec. 15 after being found with drugs, replica police badges and a firearm, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop at around 3 a.m. in North Auburn a deputy conducted a search of the driver and discovered two grams […]
KCRA.com
Crews battle motorhome fire in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a motorhome in Placer County on Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire. Officials said the motorhome was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was a complete loss. However, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to...
krcrtv.com
Driver taken to the hospital after truck crashes into Redding apartment building
REDDING, Calif — One person was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into an apartment building on Hilltop Drive in Redding Monday. The crash was first reported shortly after 10 a.m. According to police, the truck was headed southbound on Hilltop when it left the road for unknown reasons.
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorist Killed Near Rio Vista in Rollover Collision
Rollover Collision on Highway 12 Causes Driver Fatality. A motorist died in a rollover collision near Rio Vista on December 19 in a single-vehicle crash. The fatal accident happened along Highway 12 near Mauds Lane, close to the Western Railway Museum, around 8:45 p.m. The driver, who was riding in a Toyota Sienna, experienced a rollover onto the vehicle’s roof and was found by officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) along the shoulder of the roadway.
Rocklin holiday DUI checkpoint results in arrests and citations
(KTXL) — From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, the Rocklin Police Department held a DUI checkpoint where officers encountered more than 1,600 drivers. The checkpoint was located on Pacific Street near Ruhkala Road and officers arrested two drivers for driving under the influence as well as cited seven drivers for driving without a […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove police arrest two people for stealing car, trying to evade police
On Monday night Elk Grove police officers arrested two men who stole a vehicle and then fled from officers eventually stopping on railroad tracks before fleeing on foot. Both suspects were apprehended, one with the help of a K9. The Elk Grove Police Department posted the incident on their Facebook...
KCRA.com
Man shot in leg after trying to confront suspected catalytic converter thief, Vacaville police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A man was shot in the leg after trying to confront another man who was attempting to steal a vehicle’s catalytic converter, the Vacaville Police Department said. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 27) On Dec. 21, police responded to reports of a shooting around...
Folsom Police Department to hold DUI checkpoint
(KTXL) — The Folsom Police Department will set up a DUI checkpoint the evening of Friday, Dec. 30, the agency announced on Monday. The police said that the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location somewhere within the City of Folsom. Police said that the location has been determined based on where impaired driving-related […]
Suspect attempts to escape Sacramento jail through ventilation system
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown attempted to escape a holding cell through the ventilation system Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was "quickly caught" between 3:45 and 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The suspect has since been safely removed...
