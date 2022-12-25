ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WBKO

Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light snow is possible on Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some. To view the full list of advisories and counties, click here. Snow is expected with possible accumulations from a dusting to up to two inches for counties in our west.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Snowy sights around Clarksville on Christmas weekend | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville had some “cool” and interesting sights to be seen over the weekend after snow made landfall in Tennessee. Although many were battling negative temperatures and rolling blackouts. The snow remained for four days, giving the city a chilly, white Christmas. And with it finally on its way out, here are some memorable pictures of Clarksville blanketed in white.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Two Rollovers, Car VS Tree, And A Head-On Crash Hours Apart

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Robertson County First Responders have been busy in the last few hours following a spike in accidents, largely triggered by slick roads, officials said. A slick spot on Kinneys Rd out towards Adams has caused two rollovers this evening. In the Cross Plains area near Cedar Grove Rd and Campbell Rd, a vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire. Minutes later two vehicles (pictured) crashed head-on near downtown Springfield.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
rewind943.com

Christmas tree recycling: Drop your tree at Heritage Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville Building & Facilities Maintenance Department – Forestry Division, and the Clarksville Tree Board are offering Clarksville residents fresh-cut Christmas tree recycling at Heritage Park. Residents can drop off their undecorated, unbagged, fresh-cut, live Christmas trees and wreaths with metal backings removed,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Pennyrile Electric And HES Implement Rolling Blackouts To Protect Power Grid

Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric are joining other Tennessee Valley Authority power customers in implementing rolling blackouts to help preserve the power grid. Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric announced that TVA is requiring all local power companies to implement brief interruptions again this morning to reduce the load on the power grid.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

TVA Says Rolling Blackouts Are Over Amid Record-High Use

Slightly higher temperatures and improved power system conditions have allowed the Tennessee Valley Authority to end the intermittent interruptions held Friday and Saturday across the region. Don Moul, TVA’s chief operating officer said the 153 local power companies that were part of the outages allowed the power grid to remain...
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Christmas Morning Fire Destroys Springfield Historic Area Home

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Officials say a space heater was the cause of a fire that ultimately destroyed an entire home Christmas morning, officials calling the home a total loss. The home is located near downtown Springfield, tucked in behind Stokes Brown Public Library on N. Boren...
SPRINGFIELD, TN

