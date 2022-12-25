ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Highs above freezing, precipitation possible

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The thaw is underway, with highs in the 30s expected through the weekend. A warm front pushed into southern Minnesota Wednesday morning, which is warming things up through the new year. The high on Wednesday afternoon will top out around 35 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota

Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
Kat Kountry 105

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
MinnPost

News for all of Minnesota. Not just the Twin Cities.

Big news isn’t limited to the metro area, and neither is MinnPost’s essential reporting. We bring you stories from all over Minnesota, especially legislative news, that you just can’t find anywhere else. Will you pitch in with a tax-deductible donation of ANY amount right now to help...
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Minnesota, Superior, Hayward

Minnesota- The Department of Agriculture is urging residents to be mindful when disposing of holiday greens and Christmas trees. They say that diseases and invasive species can make their way into the landscape when trees and shrubs are transported to different parts of the state during the holiday season. When taking out the decor they say the best way is to use a local tree collection service or drop-off site. Don’t toss trees into the backyard or residential compost pile. As a last resort burning the greens is a fine way to dispose of them.
KARE 11

Minnesota National Guard helps dozens during winter storm

The Minnesota National Guard helped nearly two dozen stranded motorists while also providing shelter for 70 people in the Albert Lea, Willmar and Olivia areas over the weekend. The winter storm that hit the Midwest last week made for dangerous driving conditions for parts of the state. With more than...
voiceofalexandria.com

Snowfall totals released from Christmas Day into early Monday

(Undated)--The National Weather Service has released some of the snowfall totals from Sunday into early Monday across the state. Officials say that 1.5 to 4 inches was common across much of Minnesota. More snow is possible for later on this week. ...SNOWFALL REPORTS... Location Amount ...Minnesota... ...Blue Earth County... Mankato...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations

AFTON, Minn. – With more than 19,000 flights canceled across the country, some travelers are ditching rescheduled flights all together. Some Minnesotans opted for impromptu road trips instead.Steph Winsor made it back to Afton to see her family, but her flight back home to Denver was canceled. She couldn't find another flight for three more days at three times the cost.MORE: Feds demand accountability, help for passengers as Southwest experiences historic "meltdown"Winsor got in a spare family car and drove for two days, something she never wants to do again."For me, the holidays really are about spending time with people...
northernnewsnow.com

Snow to north, some could see freezing rain

TODAY: A warm front will bring a chance for snow showers, potentially mixed with rain and freezing rain at times. The best chance for snow will be along the borderlands of MN and Canada where a quick 1-3″ will be possible this morning into the early afternoon. Otherwise, up to 1/10 of an inch of ice is possible throughout the Northland today. Temperatures will slowly rise into the overnight hours.
B102.7

7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota

Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
Fun 104.3

Gas Prices Fall Again in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Gas prices have fallen again in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Minnesota has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93. Prices in the state are 41.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Snow Expected Sunday Afternoon, Evening

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow will make its way across Minnesota on Christmas Day and into the evening. Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow should end by early Monday morning. Greatest accumulations are expected in southwest Minnesota...
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
willmarradio.com

Minnesota tax collections in November greater than expected

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota tax collections again exceeded expectations in November, just weeks after the state issued an updated revenue forecast predicting a record-setting budget surplus of nearly 18 billion dollars. A monthly update shows net General Fund tax revenues for November were just over two billion dollars -- three percent more than in the brand-new forecast. Individual income tax payments, corporate tax revenues and sales tax collections were all greater than forecast. Fees and miscellaneous revenue were somewhat less than expected. The next complete economic forecast comes out in late February or early March and will provide important information for state lawmakers as they set the next two-year state budget.
