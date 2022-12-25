Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Highs above freezing, precipitation possible
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The thaw is underway, with highs in the 30s expected through the weekend. A warm front pushed into southern Minnesota Wednesday morning, which is warming things up through the new year. The high on Wednesday afternoon will top out around 35 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
Rain, snow Thursday; bigger storm potential next week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the warmer temps sticking around, the rain/snow mix set to hit the area Thursday, as well as a big storm potentially hitting Minnesota next week.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
Truck Hauling Livestock Trailer Crashes in Southern Minnesota
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Missouri woman was hurt after a pick-up truck she was riding in left the road while hauling a livestock trailer on I-35 in Freeborn County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the pick up, operated by 26-year-old Kole Fulton of Lincoln, Missouri,...
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Minnesota, Superior, Hayward
Minnesota- The Department of Agriculture is urging residents to be mindful when disposing of holiday greens and Christmas trees. They say that diseases and invasive species can make their way into the landscape when trees and shrubs are transported to different parts of the state during the holiday season. When taking out the decor they say the best way is to use a local tree collection service or drop-off site. Don’t toss trees into the backyard or residential compost pile. As a last resort burning the greens is a fine way to dispose of them.
fox9.com
Quiet after the storm: All ‘No Travel’ advisories lifted throughout Minnesota
(FOX 9) - After a winter storm leading up to the Christmas holiday that saw much of the state under blizzard warnings, the precipitation has finally cleared and a cold calm has set in - allowing all remaining ‘No Travel’ advisories from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to be cleared.
Minnesota National Guard helps dozens during winter storm
The Minnesota National Guard helped nearly two dozen stranded motorists while also providing shelter for 70 people in the Albert Lea, Willmar and Olivia areas over the weekend. The winter storm that hit the Midwest last week made for dangerous driving conditions for parts of the state. With more than...
USPS mail suspensions across North Dakota
USPS closed nearly 200 facilities and suspended deliveries due to the recent blizzard.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowfall totals released from Christmas Day into early Monday
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has released some of the snowfall totals from Sunday into early Monday across the state. Officials say that 1.5 to 4 inches was common across much of Minnesota. More snow is possible for later on this week. ...SNOWFALL REPORTS... Location Amount ...Minnesota... ...Blue Earth County... Mankato...
Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations
AFTON, Minn. – With more than 19,000 flights canceled across the country, some travelers are ditching rescheduled flights all together. Some Minnesotans opted for impromptu road trips instead.Steph Winsor made it back to Afton to see her family, but her flight back home to Denver was canceled. She couldn't find another flight for three more days at three times the cost.MORE: Feds demand accountability, help for passengers as Southwest experiences historic "meltdown"Winsor got in a spare family car and drove for two days, something she never wants to do again."For me, the holidays really are about spending time with people...
northernnewsnow.com
Snow to north, some could see freezing rain
TODAY: A warm front will bring a chance for snow showers, potentially mixed with rain and freezing rain at times. The best chance for snow will be along the borderlands of MN and Canada where a quick 1-3″ will be possible this morning into the early afternoon. Otherwise, up to 1/10 of an inch of ice is possible throughout the Northland today. Temperatures will slowly rise into the overnight hours.
7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota
Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
Gas Prices Fall Again in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Gas prices have fallen again in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Minnesota has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93. Prices in the state are 41.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
Snow Expected Sunday Afternoon, Evening
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow will make its way across Minnesota on Christmas Day and into the evening. Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow should end by early Monday morning. Greatest accumulations are expected in southwest Minnesota...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
willmarradio.com
Minnesota tax collections in November greater than expected
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota tax collections again exceeded expectations in November, just weeks after the state issued an updated revenue forecast predicting a record-setting budget surplus of nearly 18 billion dollars. A monthly update shows net General Fund tax revenues for November were just over two billion dollars -- three percent more than in the brand-new forecast. Individual income tax payments, corporate tax revenues and sales tax collections were all greater than forecast. Fees and miscellaneous revenue were somewhat less than expected. The next complete economic forecast comes out in late February or early March and will provide important information for state lawmakers as they set the next two-year state budget.
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area.
