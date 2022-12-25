Read full article on original website
Woman, 22, Dies After Getting Trapped in Her Car for 18 Hours During Blizzard: 'She Was Scared'
Anndel Taylor, 22, of Charlotte, was traveling home from work in Buffalo, N.Y., when she became stuck, her family told a local news station A North Carolina woman is among the victims who died during the historic blizzard that impacted the Buffalo area of New York over the holiday weekend. Anndel Taylor, 22, of Charlotte, was traveling home from work in Buffalo when her car became stuck in the snow, her family told ABC affiliate WSOC-TV. Taylor's family believes she was trapped inside her car for 18 hours before she died, per the...
Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard
A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
Buffalo man found frozen on street during historic winter storm
A Buffalo man was found frozen to death on his 56th birthday during the historic winter storm which pummeled the region Christmas Eve, his family said. Relatives identified William Clay as the person found lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington avenues in Eerie County. Disturbing video of the frozen body began to circulate online after it was discovered early Saturday morning, WGRV reported. City officials later confirmed that it was the third death in the county during the monster snowstorm. Buffalo Police have not yet officially released the identity and could not share further details when contacted by...
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
Photos Show Buffalo Homes Frozen Solid Amid Extreme Blizzard
Buffalo, New York, has been especially hard hit by the Arctic blast, with hurricane-force winds and blizzard conditions crippling emergency response efforts.
News Anchor 'Disappears' On Camera In Severe Weather Whiteout In Buffalo
The winter weather this year is no joke, and visibility is getting severely worse in places with extreme conditions ... which is exactly how this reporter seemingly appeared out of nowhere due to an insane whiteout. CNN's Polo Sandoval performed his reappearing trick Friday in Buffalo, NY, as he showed...
A barber in Buffalo turned his shop into a shelter for 50 people during the killer blizzard. They slept in the chairs and the floor with barber capes as blankets.
Owner Craig Elston said he couldn't let people suffer knowing his business had heat and electricity: "I am just a person who has got a heart."
Buffalo Woman Checks Attic During Historic Blizzard To Find Inches of Snow Inside the House
A Buffalo New York woman discovered a horrifying sight in her home recently after a major blizzard hit the area. According to reports, the mother checked her attic as the storm was raging outside. Unfortunately, the blizzard conditions weren’t going to be staying out of the home entirely. The snow found its way inside of the woman’s New York state home.
Videos Show Looters Unleashing Gunfire in Buffalo Amid Deadly Arctic Blast
Dozens of looters were ransacking stores in Buffalo, New York, during Christmas weekend as the city was hit by 4 feet of snow.
Look: Videos Show How Insane The Snow Is In Buffalo
Folks in Buffalo had to brave some extreme weather over the weekend, where as much as 49 inches of snow piled up leaving thousands without power. Video shared by the city's natives over the holiday put into perspective just how wild the situation is in Western New York:. "Snow drifts...
Fatal Shooting in Buffalo
A fatal shooting Friday night in Buffalo. It happened near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue. A 33-year old Tonawanda man was shot multiple tines and was taken to ECMC where he died.
Families prayed for a miracle as a deadly blizzard trapped their loved ones in cars. None came.
The families prayed for a miracle, knowing their loved ones were trapped in their cars for days as an unprecedented blizzard paralyzed Buffalo, New York, with freezing temperatures and blinding snow. In Anndel Taylor’s home on Sunday night, a Christmas feast, full of the 22-year-old’s favorite dishes — macaroni and...
As Buffalo officers fan out to perform welfare checks, harrowing accounts emerge of those who died in the storm
As police in Buffalo, New York, sifted through 911 and welfare check calls dating back to the earlier days of the deadly winter storm, harrowing accounts of those lost in the storm have emerged.
Josh Allen super fan Betty Phillips turns 100. Why she loves him
CANANDAIGUA, NY — The woman who trims Betty Phillips’ hair had the perfect birthday gift for the ardent Buffalo Bills (Josh Allen in particular) fan. What could be better than watching Allen and his Buffalo teammates on TV while snuggling under a new 50-by-70 inch Bills throw to keep the Canandaigua resident warm? Phillips,...
Buffalo Sabres' road game on Tuesday postponed due to travel complications
Buffalo, N.Y. — The devastating winter blast that's left 27 people dead in the Buffalo area is now impacting the city's sports scene. The Buffalo Sabres announced the team's road game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday has been postponed due to travel complications from the storm. The team says a makeup date has not been determined.
City announces snow removal partnership with RTS
Rochester, N.Y. — The city announced a first-of-its-kind partnership Tuesday with Regional Transit Service and the Center for Employment Opportunities. Through the partnership, workers recently released from incarceration will remove snow at 85 "prioritized" bus stops and shelters across the city — based on average daily ridership and number of riders with mobility challenges.
