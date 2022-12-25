ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Woman, 22, Dies After Getting Trapped in Her Car for 18 Hours During Blizzard: 'She Was Scared'

Anndel Taylor, 22, of Charlotte, was traveling home from work in Buffalo, N.Y., when she became stuck, her family told a local news station A North Carolina woman is among the victims who died during the historic blizzard that impacted the Buffalo area of New York over the holiday weekend. Anndel Taylor, 22, of Charlotte, was traveling home from work in Buffalo when her car became stuck in the snow, her family told ABC affiliate WSOC-TV.  Taylor's family believes she was trapped inside her car for 18 hours before she died, per the...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard

A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo man found frozen on street during historic winter storm

A Buffalo man was found frozen to death on his 56th birthday during the historic winter storm which pummeled the region Christmas Eve, his family said. Relatives identified William Clay as the person found lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington avenues in Eerie County. Disturbing video of the frozen body began to circulate online after it was discovered early Saturday morning, WGRV reported. City officials later confirmed that it was the third death in the county during the monster snowstorm. Buffalo Police have not yet officially released the identity and could not share further details when contacted by...
BUFFALO, NY
TMZ.com

News Anchor 'Disappears' On Camera In Severe Weather Whiteout In Buffalo

The winter weather this year is no joke, and visibility is getting severely worse in places with extreme conditions ... which is exactly how this reporter seemingly appeared out of nowhere due to an insane whiteout. CNN's Polo Sandoval performed his reappearing trick Friday in Buffalo, NY, as he showed...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Videos Show How Insane The Snow Is In Buffalo

Folks in Buffalo had to brave some extreme weather over the weekend, where as much as 49 inches of snow piled up leaving thousands without power. Video shared by the city's natives over the holiday put into perspective just how wild the situation is in Western New York:. "Snow drifts...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Fatal Shooting in Buffalo

A fatal shooting Friday night in Buffalo. It happened near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue. A 33-year old Tonawanda man was shot multiple tines and was taken to ECMC where he died.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Buffalo Sabres' road game on Tuesday postponed due to travel complications

Buffalo, N.Y. — The devastating winter blast that's left 27 people dead in the Buffalo area is now impacting the city's sports scene. The Buffalo Sabres announced the team's road game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday has been postponed due to travel complications from the storm. The team says a makeup date has not been determined.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

City announces snow removal partnership with RTS

Rochester, N.Y. — The city announced a first-of-its-kind partnership Tuesday with Regional Transit Service and the Center for Employment Opportunities. Through the partnership, workers recently released from incarceration will remove snow at 85 "prioritized" bus stops and shelters across the city — based on average daily ridership and number of riders with mobility challenges.
ROCHESTER, NY

