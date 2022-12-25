ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Minnesota Man Reported Missing Found Dead

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The search for a missing Stillwater man has been called off after authorities located him deceased. The BCA announced the identification and discovery of the body of 20-year-old George Musser Sunday night. He was last seen at Brian’s Bar downtown Stillwater around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday.
STILLWATER, MN
Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Murder Investigation Underway After Fatal Minneapolis Afternoon Shooting

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary statement from police says officers responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of 24th St. East and Nicollet Ave. South around 12:45 p.m. The gunshot victim was found on a sidewalk and died of his wound at the scene despite life-saving efforts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

