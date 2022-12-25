ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haymarket, VA

WUSA9

'I'm gonna find my son' | Loved ones continue to search for missing Prince William County man

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Loved ones of Jose Guerrero, who has been missing since December 21, continued their search on Wednesday. The 20-year-old left his Lynn Street home exactly one week ago. He told his girlfriend he'd be back in five minutes but then he never returned home. Two days later, the car he was driving was found on Bel Air Road near Jeffries Road.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fallen tree causes house fire in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Three adults are displaced and several pets are missing after a house fire in Silver Spring Tuesday morning. According to the Montgomery County Fire Department (MCFD), the fire started just before noon on Haw Lane after a family member saw a tree crash down onto Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) powerlines.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Police investigate deadly crash in Prince George's County

BOWIE, Md. — A man is dead and a woman and her child are injured after a collision in Prince George's County Wednesday afternoon, police say. Shortly before 5:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to Central Avenue at Enterprise Road in Bowie, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road.
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia

HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police. Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.
HERNDON, VA
WJLA

Man accused of robbing Fairfax Co. Wells Fargo bank taken into custody: Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Fairfax County, authorities said. Around 9:27 a.m., officers were called to Wells Fargo, 1498 North Point Village Center in Reston for a bank robbery, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Offciers discovered that the suspect passed a note, implied a weapon and took off with some money.'
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Man arrested after Fauquier County deputies clock him driving nearly 120 mph

Sheriff’s deputies clocked an alleged reckless driver speeding through Fauquier County at nearly 120 mph Monday evening, according to a news release. Around 8 p.m. Monday, a deputy traveling north on Route 28 near Catlett Road observed a Jeep SUV traveling south on the roadway at a high rate of speed, the release states. After the deputy crossed to the southbound lanes, the Jeep accelerated at a higher rate of speed and passed another vehicle in a no passing zone.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

