WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Loved ones of Jose Guerrero, who has been missing since December 21, continued their search on Wednesday. The 20-year-old left his Lynn Street home exactly one week ago. He told his girlfriend he'd be back in five minutes but then he never returned home. Two days later, the car he was driving was found on Bel Air Road near Jeffries Road.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO