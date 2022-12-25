Read full article on original website
Prince William County 19-year-old dead after falling through frozen pond identified
HAYMARKET, Va. — A 19-year-old who died after falling through an icy pond on Christmas Eve in Haymarket, Virginia, has been identified according to Prince William County police. Officers found the man, named Shahzada Zadran had fallen through an iced-over pond located near the Piedmont Club Golf Course. The...
WUSA
Falls Church man killed after falling through frozen was an Afghan refugee
19-year-old Shahzada Zadran died after he fell through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve. His family said he just came to the U.S. in September.
'I'm gonna find my son' | Loved ones continue to search for missing Prince William County man
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Loved ones of Jose Guerrero, who has been missing since December 21, continued their search on Wednesday. The 20-year-old left his Lynn Street home exactly one week ago. He told his girlfriend he'd be back in five minutes but then he never returned home. Two days later, the car he was driving was found on Bel Air Road near Jeffries Road.
15 displaced by apartment fire in Prince George’s County
CHEVERLY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management is attempting to aid 15 people displaced by an apartment fire in Cheverly. At 8:05 a.m., December 28, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to reports of a fire in the 6400 block of Landover Road. They discovered a fire in […]
WUSA
Apartment complex suffering without heat for a week in PG County
A miserable reality for residents at an apartment complex in Prince George's County. They say they've had "no heat" -- for nearly a week.
Police ID Teen Who Plunged Through Frozen Pond Leading To Icy Death In Virginia
Police have identified the Virginia teenager who fell to his death through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve. Falls Church resident Shahzada Zadran, 19, was playing on a pond in the 60000 block of Erinblair Loop in Haymarket with a group of others when he went through the ice, a…
SWAT team aids in hostage rescue at Virginia residence
Herndon Police are negotiating a barricade situation at a Hemlock Court apartment.
Fallen tree causes house fire in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Three adults are displaced and several pets are missing after a house fire in Silver Spring Tuesday morning. According to the Montgomery County Fire Department (MCFD), the fire started just before noon on Haw Lane after a family member saw a tree crash down onto Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) powerlines.
Residents of Forestville apartment complex frustrated by lack of heat
FORESTVILLE, Md. — Residents of a Prince George's County apartment complex say they are frustrated by the lack of heat for days. Among the people who raised concerns is 73-year-old Ruth Scott, who claimed her unit lost heat since Friday when temperatures dropped. The winter storm also caused many...
Police investigate deadly crash in Prince George's County
BOWIE, Md. — A man is dead and a woman and her child are injured after a collision in Prince George's County Wednesday afternoon, police say. Shortly before 5:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to Central Avenue at Enterprise Road in Bowie, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road.
66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia
HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police. Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.
Blood Found In Abandoned Vehicle Of Missing Virginia Dad: Report
Police are desperately searching for an endangered missing Virginia father after blood was found in his abandoned vehicle, reports NBC4 Washington. Jose Guerrero, 20, was last seen leaving his residence on Lynn Street in the Woodbridge area on Wednesday, Dec. 21 around 8 p.m. to run some erran…
WUSA
Barricade situation going on for over 8 hours in Herndon, Virginia
A police spokesperson said a dad was holding his son hostage. WUSA9 was told the son is now out of the house and safe.
Drop in temperatures leads to water main breaks across Montgomery County
BETHESDA, Md. — With the drop in temperatures across the DMV since the holiday weekend, Montgomery County has seen a significant number of water main breaks as well as broken water pipes. The most recent incident happened at a water main located at Wisconsin and Bethesda avenues in Bethesda.
VIDEO: Kayakers save pilot after crash into frozen lake
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A new video shows the moments when a police officer helped two kayakers rescue a pilot after a small plane crashed into the Beards Creek area near Lee Airport. The small plane crashed into Beards Creek the day after Christmas with only the pilot...
Barricade, hostage situation in Fairfax ends after 12 hours with suspect in custody
A barricade situation with a hostage in the town of Herndon in Fairfax County ended after several hours with the suspect in custody.
WJLA
Police search for suspects who fired shots during Fairfax Co. car meet
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police are looking for suspects who fired shots into a crowd during a car meet in Fairfax County Tuesday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers responded to an incident in Bailey's Crossroads where they say someone began shooting a BB gun or pellet gun at officers.
Man walks into 7-Eleven suffering from gunshot wound, leaving trail of blood to Takoma Park apartment
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A man walked into a Takoma Park 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning, injured from a shooting, and leaving a trail of blood behind leading police to a potential crime scene. According to the Takoma Park Police Department, around 2:20 a.m. the man walked into the store,...
WJLA
Man accused of robbing Fairfax Co. Wells Fargo bank taken into custody: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Fairfax County, authorities said. Around 9:27 a.m., officers were called to Wells Fargo, 1498 North Point Village Center in Reston for a bank robbery, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Offciers discovered that the suspect passed a note, implied a weapon and took off with some money.'
Inside Nova
Police: Man arrested after Fauquier County deputies clock him driving nearly 120 mph
Sheriff’s deputies clocked an alleged reckless driver speeding through Fauquier County at nearly 120 mph Monday evening, according to a news release. Around 8 p.m. Monday, a deputy traveling north on Route 28 near Catlett Road observed a Jeep SUV traveling south on the roadway at a high rate of speed, the release states. After the deputy crossed to the southbound lanes, the Jeep accelerated at a higher rate of speed and passed another vehicle in a no passing zone.
WUSA9
