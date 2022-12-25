ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an underwhelming 2022-23 season so far, but veteran guard Russell Westbrook has been a major bright spot. The nine-time All-Star was in L.A.’s starting lineup to begin the season, but that changed after three games. Near the end of October, he took on...
The Guardian

The winning recipe: how the small-market Pelicans became legit title contenders

A lot has been made over the years of the raw deal offered to small-market NBA teams. The younger brothers of the league, they often get overlooked in favor of their flashier coastal franchise siblings. While I’ve always argued that a competent front office is the tried and true salve for this issue, as evidenced by Giannis Antetokoumpo’s loyalty (and delivery of a championship) to the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s verifiable that as far as national media coverage goes, smaller-name teams often don’t get their due.
ABC4

Jazz struggle in 4th quarter and lose to Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – The road has not been kind to the Utah Jazz so far this season. Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left and the undermanned Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night. The Jazz entered the fourth quarter up 94-88, but scored […]
9&10 News

DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference...
