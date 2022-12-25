Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incidentEdy ZooHouston, TX
The football star that is giving away millions in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
RUMOR: James Harden’s Dwyane Wade roadblock holding back Rockets return
The Philadelphia 76ers have been rocked with James Harden rumors speculating on a potential return to the Houston Rockets this offseason. Could Dwyane Wade – a man who never played for the Sixers – be one of the biggest arguments for Harden to stay?. The reasons for James...
Daryl Morey Announces 76ers’ Latest Roster Move
Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced two new roster moves on Monday.
Suns SG Devin Booker Shows Respect to Carmelo Anthony
Devin Booker reacts to Madison Square Garden giving Carmelo Anthony a standing ovation on Christmas.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an underwhelming 2022-23 season so far, but veteran guard Russell Westbrook has been a major bright spot. The nine-time All-Star was in L.A.’s starting lineup to begin the season, but that changed after three games. Near the end of October, he took on...
RUMOR: 1 reason James Harden reunion could be attractive to Rockets despite messy exit
Amid rumors that James Harden is seriously considering returning to the Houston Rockets should he decide against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, it is worth noting that Houston itself hasn’t really shut down the reports or rule out the possibility. Apparently, the Rockets have a reason for...
Luka Doncic Sets New Mavs & NBA Records in Miraculous Win vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks faced the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. DallasBasketball.com gives you a full recap of the game.
Inside The Nets' Power Of 'Belief'
Every time the Brooklyn Nets step foot on the hardwood, the power of belief within the group continues to grow stronger and stronger.
The winning recipe: how the small-market Pelicans became legit title contenders
A lot has been made over the years of the raw deal offered to small-market NBA teams. The younger brothers of the league, they often get overlooked in favor of their flashier coastal franchise siblings. While I’ve always argued that a competent front office is the tried and true salve for this issue, as evidenced by Giannis Antetokoumpo’s loyalty (and delivery of a championship) to the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s verifiable that as far as national media coverage goes, smaller-name teams often don’t get their due.
Jazz struggle in 4th quarter and lose to Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – The road has not been kind to the Utah Jazz so far this season. Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left and the undermanned Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night. The Jazz entered the fourth quarter up 94-88, but scored […]
Malik Monk on finding his spark again, dropping a season-high 33 points to lead Kings over Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about his season-high 33 points off the Sacramento bench to lead the 127-126 victory over the Denver Nuggets and turnaround his play of late with his most productive outing of the year.
Mavericks Luka Doncic Posts First 60-Point Triple Double Since Rockets James Harden
Mavericks star Luka Doncic joins Houston Rockets legend James Harden as the only two players in league history to post a 60-point triple-double.
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference...
Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt announces retirement
One of the most recognizable figures in Houston sports history is calling it a career.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
