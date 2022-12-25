ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

ClutchPoints

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s immediate reaction to Aaron Gordon’s monster dunk is priceless

The Denver Nuggets found themselves locked in a tight contest against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day despite Nikola Jokic’s ridiculous performance and Devin Booker’s absence. Landry Shamet hit big shots all night long to keep the Suns within striking distance even as Jamal Murray tried to claw Denver back with a huge fourth quarter. But amid all the high-octane efforts on the night, it was Aaron Gordon who stole the show with a soul-snatching dunk that sent Shamet all the way to the depths of the shadow realm.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Broncos coach makes smart move when it comes to his future

The Denver Broncos just made a huge decision after firing first year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. With a 4-11 record on the year, and expectations that were playoff bound, the Broncos parted ways with Hackett, and will now start the search for their head coach for next season. However, there are still two games left, which means someone needs to take over until then.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Nine Resolutions for the Denver Broncos in 2023

Okay, Broncos faithful…there are rebuilding years, and then there are shit shows that we call rebuilding years, because it soothes the burn of a season that was nothing but a dumpster fire that only occasionally looked pretty in the shadows of Empower Field. And it does burn, spending a minimum of $156 million on a quarterback who so far has failed to connect with a team in desperate need of some leadership both on and off the field.
DENVER, CO

