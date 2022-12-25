Okay, Broncos faithful…there are rebuilding years, and then there are shit shows that we call rebuilding years, because it soothes the burn of a season that was nothing but a dumpster fire that only occasionally looked pretty in the shadows of Empower Field. And it does burn, spending a minimum of $156 million on a quarterback who so far has failed to connect with a team in desperate need of some leadership both on and off the field.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO