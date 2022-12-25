Read full article on original website
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio: One final chance at $100 bonus, Cavaliers tickets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars Sportsbook Ohio is gearing up for the new year by unwrapping one final December gift for sports fans. New...
Celtics’ Payton Pritchard drawing trade interest from other teams (report)
While Payton Pritchard is buried down the Celtics’ depth chart, he’s proven that he can be a consistent contributor in the NBA. So with the C’s not necessarily needing the sharpshooting third-year pro in the rotation every game, Pritchard has become a nice luxury for the contender.
College football games today: Bowl game schedule for Thursday, how to watch
College football bowl season takes another giant leap forward today with three notable games on Thursday involving Power Five teams. It all kicks off from the Bronx at Yankee Stadium with a notable ACC vs. Big Ten game between Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. Going bowling: College ...
Celtics react to Damon Stoudamire victory over Rockets as acting head coach
Jayson Tatum did not know Damon Stoudamire would be filling in as head coach for Joe Mazzulla until the national anthem ended on Tuesday night before the Celtics’ win against the Houston Rockets. “(Assistant) Ben (Sullivan) told me,” Tatum said. “I guess I need to pay attention a little...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla out against Rockets because of eye irritation
BOSTON — Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla won’t take his normal spot on the sideline when the C’s take on the Rockets on Tuesday at TD Garden. The Celtics announced minutes before tipoff that Mazzulla won’t coach because of an eye irritation. Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire...
An NFL coach thinks Bill O’Brien will join Patriots, but others names emerge
Considering the Patriots offense has been a mess this season, it feels like a near certainty that Bill Belichick will go in a different direction with his offensive play caller in 2023. This season, the Patriots have scored over 30 points just once. They’ve been held to under 20 points...
Josh McDaniels: ‘A possibility’ Raiders bench Derek Carr for former Patriots QB
The Las Vegas Raiders don’t appear 100% committed to Derek Carr as their starting quarterback. Now, there could be an opening for New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham to get a shot in that role. On Tuesday, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels discussed the possibility of benching Carr amid the...
Will Broncos turn to Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo after firing head coach?
It hasn’t been a great season for the Denver Broncos, their new head coach or new quarterback Russell Wilson. On Monday, the team decided to move in a new direction as Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner announced the team was firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The 43-year-old was in the...
Where to buy last-minute Bruins Winter Classic tickets for Fenway Park game
Want to spend a Monday afternoon in early January at a ballpark with tens of thousands of friends?. You sure do, if you’re a Bruins fan. The B’s and the Penguins are set to battle it out on Jan. 2, 2023, in hockey’s annual Winter Classic at Fenway Park and there are plenty of seats available. The rink is positioned slightly different this year versus in years’ past at the ballpark, so choose your seats wisely.
Patriots might be without one of their most dynamic players this weekend
The Patriots loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was costly in more ways than one. Standout rookie Marcus Jones made an impact in all three phases, but the third-round pick’s impact came with a cost. On Wednesday, Jones missed the first Patriots practice of the week due to a concussion. That likely means that the 24-year-old is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and there’s a strong probability he’ll miss Sunday’s game against Miami.
Dolphins will start backup Teddy Bridgewater against Patriots
The Miami Dolphins won’t have starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when they take on the Patriots this weekend. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniels announced that Tagovailoa suffered another concussion and his team will start veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday. There’s no timetable for Tagovailoa’s return as he enters the NFLs concussion protocol for the second time this season.
Why Celtics’ Jaylen Brown says a hit to the face is ‘exactly what you need’ sometimes
BOSTON — There was some immediate concern when Jaylen Brown went down midway through the third quarter. Kevin Porter Jr. came flying in for an awkward, hard foul that got Brown in the face. Brown spent several minutes on the ground before eventually getting up to play the rest of the game.
Former Patriots: Stephon Gilmore disciplined for ‘a little dirty hit’
While many families went home for the holidays, the NFL was still rolling along, with many former New England Patriots players in action. Here’s a rundown of how some familiar faces fared this past week:. CB Stephon Gilmore (Colts) It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Gilmore’s Colts....
Celtics have 3rd-best odds to land Trae Young if Hawks star is traded
While it’s far from a guarantee that Hawks star Trae Young is traded in the coming months, the Celtics apparently have a decent shot at landing the All-Star guard. Young, 24, is one of the prolific scorers around the league, and he led Atlanta to the East Finals just a couple seasons ago.
Celtics’ Grant Williams explains 3-point shimmy tribute to friend in win over Bucks
Grant Williams, like the rest of the Celtics offense, broke out of a lengthy slump on Christmas as Boston posted their second-highest point total of the season in a runaway win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Williams led the way off the bench for Boston with 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3...
Red Sox lose another free agent as Rich Hill goes to Pirates on 1-year, $8M deal (report)
The 19th season of Rich Hill’s major league career will not take place in Boston. Hill, who spent 2022 with the Red Sox, has agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the Pirates, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. He’s the latest Red Sox free agent to depart for the National League, joining Xander Bogaerts (Padres), J.D. Martinez (Dodgers) and Matt Strahm (Phillies).
