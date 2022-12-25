ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to buy last-minute Bruins Winter Classic tickets for Fenway Park game

Want to spend a Monday afternoon in early January at a ballpark with tens of thousands of friends?. You sure do, if you’re a Bruins fan. The B’s and the Penguins are set to battle it out on Jan. 2, 2023, in hockey’s annual Winter Classic at Fenway Park and there are plenty of seats available. The rink is positioned slightly different this year versus in years’ past at the ballpark, so choose your seats wisely.
Patriots might be without one of their most dynamic players this weekend

The Patriots loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was costly in more ways than one. Standout rookie Marcus Jones made an impact in all three phases, but the third-round pick’s impact came with a cost. On Wednesday, Jones missed the first Patriots practice of the week due to a concussion. That likely means that the 24-year-old is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and there’s a strong probability he’ll miss Sunday’s game against Miami.
Dolphins will start backup Teddy Bridgewater against Patriots

The Miami Dolphins won’t have starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when they take on the Patriots this weekend. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniels announced that Tagovailoa suffered another concussion and his team will start veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday. There’s no timetable for Tagovailoa’s return as he enters the NFLs concussion protocol for the second time this season.
Red Sox lose another free agent as Rich Hill goes to Pirates on 1-year, $8M deal (report)

The 19th season of Rich Hill’s major league career will not take place in Boston. Hill, who spent 2022 with the Red Sox, has agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the Pirates, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. He’s the latest Red Sox free agent to depart for the National League, joining Xander Bogaerts (Padres), J.D. Martinez (Dodgers) and Matt Strahm (Phillies).
