ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Podcast: Somehow, the Bucs' playoff path still hasn't changed

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHIfV_0juFm3uT00

Despite back-to-back losses over the past two weeks, the road to the postseason remains unchanged for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into the final three-game stretch of the year.

The Bucs can take a huge step toward securing their third straight playoff berth, and a second consecutive NFC South title, with a win Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals. But even if they lose, the Bucs can still win the division by beating the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in their last two games.

In this week’s episode of the Bucs Wire podcast, host Ryan O’Leary and Bucs Wire editor Luke Easterling break down Tampa Bay’s crushing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, preview a Christmas night road matchup with the Cardinals, and get into all the playoff scenarios:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr benched by Raiders; could he reunite with Dennis Allen in New Orleans?

So this might be something. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that quarterback Derek Carr has been benched for the rest of the season, with Jarett Stidham to start in his place and Chase Garbers promoted to backup. Carr has likely thrown his final pass in a Raiders uniform given his hefty salary cap hits in future years, which were only guaranteed for injury. Sidelining Carr at this stage protects the Raiders from owing Carr much money in the 2023 offseason, giving them an opportunity to move on.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Comeback

Tom Brady future predicted by old teammate

A New England Patriots legend is predicting Tom Brady will play for a new team in 2023. Legendary safety Rodney Harrison, who won two Super Bowls with Brady as part of the Patriots, thinks Brady will leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after this season. Harrison interviewed Brady as part of his NBC broadcasting responsibilities ahead Read more... The post Tom Brady future predicted by old teammate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Surging Packers can still be eliminated two different ways in Week 17

The Green Bay Packers have won three straight games and are now in a terrific position – even at 7-8 – to steal a playoff spot in the NFC with two weeks to go. As we outlined here, the Packers only need three results to clinch a playoff berth: Wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions and one more Commanders loss (to either Cleveland Browns or Dallas Cowboys). In another scenario, only four results are required: Wins over the Vikings and Lions and losses by the New York Giants to the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy