Tampa, FL

Rob Gronkowski leaving the door open for a return in 2023?

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t have Rob Gronkowski back this season, but what about next year?

Earlier this week, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the team had multiple conversations last month about a potential return for Gronkowski, but the future Hall of Fame tight end decided to remain retired for the time being.

While Gronk appears to be focused on his off-field business ventures and other exploits for the moment, the door is still open for a possible return next season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Though Rapoport mentions a potential reunion with Tom Brady should the GOAT “leave the Buccaneers” after this season, it would still make way more sense for both players to return for another season in Tampa Bay. Spending another year in familiar surroundings, in an offense with which they have plenty of working knowledge and experience, and with teammates they’ve already built up chemistry and rapport with, seems to be a more likely scenario than starting over with a new team elsewhere.

For now, Brady and the Bucs will continue their quest for a third straight playoff berth without Gronk’s services, but a reunion next season seems to at least be a possibility.

