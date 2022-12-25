ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How close is Mike Evans to his 9th consecutive 1,000-yard season?

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Death, taxes, and Mike Evans getting 1,000 yards receiving.

That’s how it’s been for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star pass-catcher since he entered the league in 2014, becoming the first player in NFL history to start his career with eight consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards, breaking the previous mark of seven, held by Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

But with the Bucs’ offensive struggles this season, is Evans in danger of missing out on 1,000-yard season No. 9?

Evans heads into Sunday night’s Christmas matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with 888 receiving yards on the year, putting him just 112 yards shy of a ninth straight 1,000-yard campaign. With three games remaining, Evans needs to average just 37.3 yards per game to get to 1,000 for the season. His per-game average so far this season is 68.3 yards.

While Evans has only managed two 100-yards games this season, Bucs fans would love to see him add a third Sunday night, and leave no doubt about his impressive streak heading into the final two weeks of the season.

