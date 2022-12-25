Bucs vs. Cardinals, NFL Week 16: How to watch, listen, and stream online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting the national TV treatment once again, this time with a Christmas night matchup on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream the Bucs’ Week 16 showdown:

WHAT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

WHEN

Sunday, December 25th

8:20 p.m. ET

WHERE

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ

WATCH

NBC

NFL+

FuboTV (try it for free).

LISTEN

WXTB 97.9 FM (local)

Sirius/XM Channel 88