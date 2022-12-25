Bucs vs. Cardinals, NFL Week 16: How to watch, listen, and stream online
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting the national TV treatment once again, this time with a Christmas night matchup on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream the Bucs’ Week 16 showdown:
WHAT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals
WHEN
Sunday, December 25th
8:20 p.m. ET
WHERE
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
WATCH
NBC
NFL+
FuboTV (try it for free).
LISTEN
WXTB 97.9 FM (local)
Sirius/XM Channel 88
