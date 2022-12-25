ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs make roster moves ahead of Week 16 matchup vs. Cardinals

 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding some reinforcements for Week 16.

Linebacker J.J. Russell and offensive tackle Justin Skule have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Russell should provide some special teams help, while Skule gives the Bucs added depth in the offensive trenches with left tackle Donovan Smith already ruled out, and right tackle Tristan Wirfs listed as questionable.

