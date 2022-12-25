Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTVU FOX 2
15-year-old leads South San Francisco police on wild chase in stolen car
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested after leading South San Francisco police on a wild police chase in a stolen car two days after Christmas. Police said they first spotted the stolen car on Tuesday about 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Radburn and King drives.
NBC Bay Area
4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo
Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
Woman, child found in human trafficking investigation at Rohnert Park hotel
Two victims of human trafficking, a woman and a minor, were found at a hotel in Rohnert Park last week, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.
KTVU FOX 2
BART investigates video of teen spraying passengers with fire extinguisher
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART police are investigating a video of a teen spraying a fire extinguisher at passengers and yelling cuss words that is circulating around social media. Posted on TikTok, the incident allegedly happened Christmas Eve. The video shows passengers begging the boy not to spray the toxic chemicals as he continually threatens them and ultimately fires the nozzle. A baby and a dog are among those targeted.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
KTVU FOX 2
Pleasant Hill arson arrest: suspect limps away from explosion
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Pleasant Hill police have arrested a man in connection with arson at an apartment complex. Police say officers responded to the Sun Valley apartment complex on Tuesday about 9 p.m. near Contra Costa Boulevard after reports of an explosion from the first floor. When officers arrived,...
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Police officers arrested a Santa Rosa man for allegedly exploiting two females -- one a minor -- in human trafficking crimes at a Rohnert Park hotel. Police arrested 45-year-old Santwun Williams at a hotel in the 6000 block of Redwood Drive on Dec. 22 following an investigation from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety's Community Oriented Problem-Solving Team.
Antioch police looking for killer of teenager in park
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – The identity of a boy who was found shot in an Antioch park, and who later succumbed to his injuries, was released by Antioch police as they still search for his killer. Thomas Smith, 16, was from Louisiana and was in Antioch visiting family, police stated Tuesday. At 11:22 a.m. Dec. […]
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf area
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning in San Francisco, according to police. At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf. Police said they located a person on the side of the road, and the suspect vehicle was nowhere to be found. Police said the pedestrian, whose name hasn't been released, died at the scene. No arrest has been made in the case, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to police. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."
Vallejo man accused of shooting another man who was trying to stop catalytic converter theft
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a man Friday accused of shooting another man who confronted him while he was trying to steal a catalytic converter. According to a news release, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 21 on the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA charges mother with murder of 2 little girls
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco District Attorney on Wednesday charged a 34-year-old mother with the murder of her two little girls. Paulesha Green-Pulliam made her first court appearance later in the afternoon on two counts of murder stemming from the Dec. 23 deaths of her daughters, 1-year-old Paragon and Justice, 5.
SFGate
Woman charged with murder for deaths of 2 young girls in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday. Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning...
kmyu.tv
Suspects in South Salt Lake grocery store homicide arrested in California
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Two fugitive suspects of a homicide that occurred outside of a South Salt Lake grocery store more than seven months ago were reportedly arrested in California earlier this month, while police say the third suspect turned himself in to authorities back in November. South...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspected Stockton serial killer charged with 4 additional slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. - Prosecutors filed four additional murder charges on Tuesday against the man suspected of carrying out a series of killings in Stockton and one in Oakland. The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office charged Wesley Brownlee, 43, with the slayings of Juan Alexander Vasquez of Oakland, Mervin Harmon, a newly identified victim in Alameda County, Paul Yaw and Salvador Debudey Jr., both of Stockton.
South San Francisco catalytic converter thieves arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested by the South San Francisco Police Department over the weekend in relation to a catalytic converter theft Friday. Weekend dayshift officers with the department investigated the theft, which took place on the 300 block of Shaw Road, not far from SFO. According to a social media […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in custody following Antioch shooting
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A suspect was taken into custody following a shooting in Antioch on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported around 2:41 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way. It's unclear if anyone was wounded in the shooting or what led up to the incident....
Suspect in custody after homicide: Antioch Police
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police advised people to avoid the location of a shooting in Antioch, according to a Facebook post. The shooting was in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way, the post stated. “The suspected shooter is in police custody and there is no threat to the community from this incident,” the post continued. […]
Two injured in afternoon shooting in the Mission
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shooting injured two people in the Mission on Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Around 12:42 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Mission Street, not far from the 16th Street Mission BART station. There officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers […]
Vallejo man arrested in deadly Christmas Eve DUI crash
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A deadly vehicle crash in Fairfield near East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue Saturday led police to arrest Dominic Lyons of Vallejo under suspicion of drunk driving. According to Fairfield police, two vehicles collided around 10:15 p.m. Christmas Eve and three people inside one of the...
