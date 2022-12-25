ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing

By Dustin Lattimer
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvUFL_0juFlMYo00

Joplin, Mo. ( KSNF-KODE ) — Christmas is upon us, which often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While there are cherished traditions that everyone looks forward to, there are also traditions that have started falling by the wayside.

There are many reasons traditions end. It can be something definitive (a death, divorce, a move) or something less concrete. Or a tradition may run its course and not work overtime as lives change, or people get older. Sometimes a tradition ends because the joy it once brought has faded.

Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks

Some of the most beloved past times have become things of the past as modern practices take their place. Here are some holiday traditions that become less important with each passing year. Unfortunately, most of these forgotten traditions revolve around spending more quality time with your family.

Waiting To Decorate

Holiday décor began arriving in stores long before we reached the peak of fall. Waiting to decorate for the December holidays until the actual month of December seems a thing of the past. And it seems any warm day from Halloween onward will find homeowners stringing lights and setting up elaborate displays. When making a trip into town, you’ll likely find that many big box stores begin decorating for Christmas before we celebrate Thanksgiving.

Using Fine China & Dressing For Dinner

A big family gathering served on paper plates? Welcome to holiday gatherings in the 21st century. Pulling out the finest china, using treasured silver, and creating a table that shows how much you care, are holiday traditions that are falling away. Along those same lines, you may serve guests who arrive in jeans and sweatshirts. It’s a rare family that insists on (and enjoys) putting on a suit, tie, or dress for the family’s most celebrated meals of the year.

Christmas Caroling

It’s rare to see anyone caroling through the neighborhood anymore. Most holiday singing happens in churches, community tree-lightings, malls, or schools. No more knocking or singing.

Hand-Strung Popcorn Garlands

A needle, some thread, freshly popped popcorn, and fresh cranberries are all the makings of a fun family tradition. Today, hand-strung popcorn garland is a rarity, perhaps as rare as a home with a needle and thread.

Holiday Cards

Sharing greetings by snail mail. Many no longer keep up the tradition and opt for e-greetings. Also, it’s more unlikely to find those who write their own cards out by hand. However, it’s been reported that millennials like to send cards and could support a revival of this tradition.

Real Christmas Trees

The American Christmas Tree Association reports that while 77% of U.S. households will celebrate this holiday season with a Christmas tree, a staggering 82% of those displayed will be artificial trees. There’s just something about the smell of fresh pine that brings some Holiday cheer, although we will again be vacuuming pine needles for months.

Big Bulbs

Long gone are the days outdoor holiday décor was simple: just a few people would outline their entryway or roofline with a strand of big outdoor bulbs or just a front-door wreath. Today, it’s all about hundreds of twinkling fairy lights, icicle lights, blow-up figures, and competitions.

What grocery stores are open in Missouri on Christmas Day?

The Grab Bag

Remember your elementary school days? You had to get a present at a particular price. The entire class put their gifts in one big bag, and when your turn came, you felt around for something that felt good. Maybe some years you got a doll, while others you got McDonald’s gift certificates. Today, it seems like it’s all about “Secret Santa” and shopping for someone you know.

Brick-and-Mortar Shopping

CNBC reported that online shopping was outpacing brick-and-mortar shopping — and for many who are short on time (and patience), shopping for the holidays online is a welcome option. But don’t you miss grabbing something warm to drink while you walk through the nearest mall or make your way up and down Main Street gathering one gift after another?

Printed Catalogs

Can you remember the arrival of the “ Sears Wish Book ?” It was a mega-catalog that fueled many childhood daydreams (and likely a letter to Santa). Sometimes, the catalog’s delivery would bring about a fight with your brothers and sisters over who got to pore over its countless pages first. Today, while many companies still send out catalogs, they are often samplings with notations throughout to find more online.

Giving Gifts, Period

People magazine shared a story about people opting to skip gifts altogether and instead spend time with family over a holiday meal. Especially now, as inflation causes the price of nearly everything to rise, buying gifts is not as important as it once was.

Holiday Train Sets

A tree with winding train tracks underneath or a room or basement filled with a whole holiday train village was the tradition in many households. Today, it’s a rarity and is mainly found in elaborate commercial decorating.

Gifts Made by Hand

“I made it myself” is rarely heard during the holiday season anymore. For many, long gone are the days when your holiday gift list included knitting a scarf for your mom, sewing a shirt for your dad, or crafting a necklace for your sister. You’ll find that most millennials have never sewn in their life.

Thank-You Notes

After the holidays, extending warm feelings with heartfelt thank-you notes puts a very nice finishing touch on the season as a whole. Today, we’re lucky if we get a text.

You can find even more classic Christmas traditions from the past HERE .

| Four State Residents Recall Favorite Christmas Memory/Tradition >

Regarding holiday traditions, we wanted to hear from our readers/viewers. On KSN’s “Living Well” with Gary Bandy and Shelby Neely , their recent Question of the Day was, “What’s your favorite Christmas tradition and/or memory?” Many of those who responded on the Living Well Facebook page , recalled both traditions and memories of Christmases past. Check out what people had to say, HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Fireworks superstore ready for the holiday season

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you think fireworks are only for the 4th of July, think again. They can be purchased during one other time of year. The 4th of July isn’t the only time of year that David Talbott celebrates with a bang. “We get the ones like...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Santa answers the tough questions kids ask at Christmas

Joplin, MO (KSNF/KODE) — Many parents like their children to believe in Santa Claus so they can enjoy the season with a sense of childlike wonder. This time of the year, parents are often faced with questions like, ‘How does he deliver all the presents? And how’s he able to fit down the chimney?’ So, […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, AR
fortscott.biz

Ascension Via Christi Shows Off New Christmas Arrivals

Volunteers at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg handmade Christmas outfits for the newest arrivals on the Labor and Delivery Unit. One of the unit’s nurses, Rachel Johnson, photographed the bundles of joy as a gift to parents.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

House fire in Eastmorland Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, reports of a fire in the Eastmorland Neighborhood at 2604 E 11th alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response assisted in closing down Florida Ave from 14th to 8th. The residence...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin wants your discarded live Christmas trees

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is giving residents the chance to repurpose their live trees. All those evergreen conifers can help provide habitat for aquatic communities. So, the City if offering three separate drop-off locations post-holiday. “They’ll start piling them up at those three locations, you know,...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

RV fire in East Town Neighborhood spreads quickly in high winds

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, reports of an RV fire near the alley of Central and High Ave alerted Joplin E-911. RV camper on fire under power lines. During the fire an electric line to a residence caught fire and broke loose...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Crash on I-44 in Joplin slows traffic to a crawl at MM6

JOPLIN, Mo. — A crash on I-44 just west of Exit 6 at Main Street, has traffic in the westbound lanes down to a stand-still. Avoid the area if possible. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports delays should be expected for the next hour and a half. The crash happened around 11:15 this morning.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Looking ahead to 2023 for SWMO schools

KSNF/KODE — While many of us may still be recovering from the presents, food, and fun of Christmas, many local leaders are looking ahead to the new year, and what it means for schools, government, and even our digital lives. 2022 has been a busy year for the Neosho...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

The deadline is approaching for Missouri property taxes

KSNF/KODE — Time is running out for Missouri residents to pay those property taxes. The deadline is this Saturday, December 31st. In Jasper County, county collector Steve McIntosh says the bills can be paid in person with cash or a check, or with a credit card if folks don’t mind the additional convenience fee.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas is today, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today last Wednesday, and it wasn’t any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people. Harvell Hunter is a resident and cooks at the Carthage, Missouri Crisis Center; he […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

$69k lottery prize unclaimed in McDonald County

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $69,000 in Pineville, Missouri. The game was Show Me Cash. The winning ticket was purchased at The Stateline Store at 29 Missouri Lane in Pineville on Dec. 26. The winning numbers were 3-9-18-19-21. Whoever won the prize has until June 24, 2023, to claim it. […]
PINEVILLE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Car overturns in crash

Car overturns in crash at truss bridge on Dutch Elm in Newton County, December 26, 2022. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy