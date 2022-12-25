Jamie Lee Curtis Says She’s The “OG Nepotism Baby,” But Says The Nepo Baby Discourse “Denigrates & Hurts”

At first glance, Tom Hanks’ new film, “A Man Called Otto,” comes off a bit too morbid for most. After all, not many people are going to want to dive headfirst into a film that tackles suicide. It’s just not going to be everyone’s cup of tea. But that concept actually becomes a vehicle for hope, acceptance, and gratitude in this quaint but bright movie directed by Marc Forster. This is a starring vehicle for Hanks, and for good reason, because even as he enters the last chapter of his career, he is still just as effective and quietly raw when given the right material.

