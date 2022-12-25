Jamie Lee Curtis Says She’s The “OG Nepotism Baby,” But Says The Nepo Baby Discourse “Denigrates & Hurts”

Read full article on original website
‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: A Surprisingly Sincere Tom Hanks Showcase Of Emotional Proportions
At first glance, Tom Hanks’ new film, “A Man Called Otto,” comes off a bit too morbid for most. After all, not many people are going to want to dive headfirst into a film that tackles suicide. It’s just not going to be everyone’s cup of tea. But that concept actually becomes a vehicle for hope, acceptance, and gratitude in this quaint but bright movie directed by Marc Forster. This is a starring vehicle for Hanks, and for good reason, because even as he enters the last chapter of his career, he is still just as effective and quietly raw when given the right material.
GMA host TJ Holmes ‘files for divorce from wife’ amid affair rumours
Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes has apparently filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, after it was reported he was in a secret relationship with his co-host, Amy Robach.Holmes and Robach were photographed on multiple occasions together and reportedly took trips together. In November, the Daily Mail published pictures of them appearing affectionate and holding hands in the back of an Uber.Document obtained by US Weekly reportedly show that Holmes filed for divorce in New York City on Wednesday (28 December).Neither Holmes nor Robach have publicly addressed the rumours surrounding their alleged affair. However, Holmes subtly addressed...
Austin Butler Says His ‘Dune Part Two’ Villain Thinks He’s “The Hero Of His Own Story”
Much has been made about Austin Butler’s immersive journey into playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.” The actor recently said he didn’t see his family for three years (see below) during his intense preparation and shooting of the movie. It seems like overdoing it on the surface, but playing an artist that iconic is pretty intimidating, and it’s not a role you want to whiff. It’s also already gotten him a ton of work and will likely earn him an Academy Award for Best Actor when the Oscar nominations are announced.
‘The Last Of Us’ Creator Says Studio Wanted The Adaptation To Be “Sexier” When Sam Raimi Was Attached To Direct
With 2023 right around the corner, we’re lucky to have one of the biggest series of the new year, “The Last of Us,” be one of the first things we see. HBO is debuting the first episode of the highly-anticipated post-apocalyptic series (based on the massively popular video game franchise) on January 15. However, the version you’ll be seeing in just a couple of weeks is very different than what could have been, if “The Last of Us” was made into a film years ago, as was intended.
Rian Johnson Is “Pissed Off” That ‘Glass Onion’ Features ‘Knives Out’ In The Title
Netflix had an early Christmas present for film fans this year, as the streaming service released “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on December 23. While the jury is still out on whether or not the sequel will be as successful with fans and awards organizations as the original “Knives Out,” it’s safe to say that Rian Johnson’s mystery franchise is still excelling in its second go-round. That said, there’s still one thing that really bugs Johnson about ‘Glass Onion,’ and it has to do with the way the film is titled.
Edward Norton Wants Denzel Washington To Star In His Prison Drama & Has Written A Lewis & Clark Miniseries
Sure, he has the plumb lead “villain” role in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”—available on Netflix now— but where has Edward Norton been in the ensuing years? That’s the central question that Dax Shepard has on the new Armchair Expert podcast interview with his old buddy Norton.
James Cameron Doesn’t Think He’d Make ‘Terminator’ Today Due To The Excessive Gun Violence
When you think of a classic James Cameron action film, such as “Terminator,” “T2: Judgment Day,” “True Lies,” and definitely “Aliens,” you think about huge, violent action set pieces with lots and lots of guns. Today, Cameron is a different type of filmmaker, especially when it comes to gun violence, and he’s not sure if he could ever go back to the type of action he did previously.
Paul Schrader Questions The Amount Of Research That Went Into ‘Babylon’: “I Was Scratching My Head”
Regardless of what critics are saying about “Babylon,” there’s no denying that Damien Chazelle is a smart filmmaker, who typically goes out of his way to bring a level of authenticity and respect to his subject matter. Whether that’s the trials and tribulations of a young drummer in music school in “Whiplash” or NASA missions in “First Man,” you always get the feeling that Chazelle strives for accuracy in his very intricate filmmaking style. However, according to fellow filmmaker Paul Schrader, Damien Chazelle dropped the ball in terms of historical accuracy with his latest film, “Babylon.”
