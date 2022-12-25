Read full article on original website
Tips for Driving in Icy and Snowy Conditions
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon on Monday. Light snow showers will move through the area-accumulations 1″ or less. Roads will quickly become snow-covered and potentially slick, possibly causing travel issues. Please be patient if you have to travel. Driving in...
PHOTOS: Clipper system brings snow showers across Middle Tennessee | Dec.26, 2022
Snow fell early Monday morning in parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky just days after the region experienced an artic blast.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Clarksville crews clearing streets, with temperature up to 23 degrees, sunny
Update, 2 p.m.: The temperature is up to 23 degrees. Main city streets are mostly clear. Update, 10:35 a.m.: The TVA-required rolling blackouts have ended, according to CDE. However, residents are still urged to continue steps to reduce power usage. “We still need our customers’ help to keep the load...
Snow-covered roads prompt trash pickup stoppage
Snowfall on top of already icy roads prompted the stoppage of trash and recycling pickup Monday.
Continued freezing temps could lead to broken water mains, frozen pipes, MWS says
Continued freezing temperatures mean water mains in Nashville could be more likely, according to Metro Water Services
The last time snow fell on Christmas Day
The last time measurable snow fell on Christmas Day was in 2010 where Nashville received 1.1 inches.
smokeybarn.com
Slick Roads Cause 5 Crashes In Last Hour, Edgar Dillard RD CLOSED
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The new snow coupled with the brief thaw and refreeze has (in the opinion of two separate agencies) made the roads worse than Sunday. Edger Dillard Rd has been shut down due to icy road conditions and as of 6:30 pm, first...
Water leaks, burst pipes reported around Sumner County
Major water issues have led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning, according to Sumner County officials.
wpln.org
Lawmakers want answers after TVA imposes rolling blackouts on customers during winter storm
As if dealing with freezing temperatures and frozen pipes weren’t enough, Middle Tennessee also had to endure intermittent power outages over the weekend, leaving customers and lawmakers frustrated. The Tennessee Valley Authority put in place rolling blackouts beginning Christmas Eve, leaving residents without power for about 15 minutes at...
whopam.com
Todd County Courthouse damaged by busted water pipe
The Todd County Courthouse on East Washington Street in Elkton has been damaged by a busted water sprinkler line. Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith dads the sprinkler burst during the cold spell, causing significant damage. Initial cleanup is completed and a complete damage assessment is underway, and the courthouse will...
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
smokeybarn.com
Two Rollovers, Car VS Tree, And A Head-On Crash Hours Apart
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Robertson County First Responders have been busy in the last few hours following a spike in accidents, largely triggered by slick roads, officials said. A slick spot on Kinneys Rd out towards Adams has caused two rollovers this evening. In the Cross Plains area near Cedar Grove Rd and Campbell Rd, a vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire. Minutes later two vehicles (pictured) crashed head-on near downtown Springfield.
Outages grow in Middle Tennessee, with some without power for hours
Electric crews are working to restore power to thousands of homes as temperatures dipped below zero Friday morning.
Nashville Hot Christmas: The warmest Dec. 25 temps in Music City history
Typically, Nashville sees an average high temperature of 50 degrees on Christmas, but there have been a few years where it got just a bit too warm to bust out the holiday sweaters.
clarksvillenow.com
423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
104 flights canceled in and out of Nashville after snowy weather
Up to 104 flights are canceled in and out of the Nashville International Airport on Monday, according to airport officials.
Hendersonville man killed in Sumner County crash on Highway 31
A 26-year-old man has died following a crash along Highway 31 in Sumner County Wednesday morning.
WKRN
Water line breaks in front of hospital
A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. Months-long review reveals TN lethal injection protocols …. On April 21, 2022, Oscar Smith...
wvlt.tv
Southwest Airlines CEO reveals cause of cancellation issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan revealed the cause of why their airline is having so many issues of cancellations and delays and a plan to fix the said issues. Jordan said that cities with a large number of scheduled flights simultaneously froze during the bitter cold...
