Montgomery County, TN

Tips for Driving in Icy and Snowy Conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon on Monday. Light snow showers will move through the area-accumulations 1″ or less. Roads will quickly become snow-covered and potentially slick, possibly causing travel issues. Please be patient if you have to travel. Driving in...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Todd County Courthouse damaged by busted water pipe

The Todd County Courthouse on East Washington Street in Elkton has been damaged by a busted water sprinkler line. Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith dads the sprinkler burst during the cold spell, causing significant damage. Initial cleanup is completed and a complete damage assessment is underway, and the courthouse will...
ELKTON, KY
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
Two Rollovers, Car VS Tree, And A Head-On Crash Hours Apart

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Robertson County First Responders have been busy in the last few hours following a spike in accidents, largely triggered by slick roads, officials said. A slick spot on Kinneys Rd out towards Adams has caused two rollovers this evening. In the Cross Plains area near Cedar Grove Rd and Campbell Rd, a vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire. Minutes later two vehicles (pictured) crashed head-on near downtown Springfield.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Water line breaks in front of hospital

A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. Months-long review reveals TN lethal injection protocols …. On April 21, 2022, Oscar Smith...
TENNESSEE STATE
Southwest Airlines CEO reveals cause of cancellation issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan revealed the cause of why their airline is having so many issues of cancellations and delays and a plan to fix the said issues. Jordan said that cities with a large number of scheduled flights simultaneously froze during the bitter cold...
NASHVILLE, TN

