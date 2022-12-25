ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Robertson County First Responders have been busy in the last few hours following a spike in accidents, largely triggered by slick roads, officials said. A slick spot on Kinneys Rd out towards Adams has caused two rollovers this evening. In the Cross Plains area near Cedar Grove Rd and Campbell Rd, a vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire. Minutes later two vehicles (pictured) crashed head-on near downtown Springfield.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO