Ellenton, FL

Man stabbed to death in fight in Ellenton on Christmas morning, Manatee sheriff's office says

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

A 41-year-old man died after he was stabbed in a fight in Ellenton early Christmas morning, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death as a homicide, but no charges have been filed.

Deputies were called to an ongoing fight around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Day Bridge Place, a residential street in Ellenton, the news release said.

On the way, deputies say they learned that one person had been stabbed and was unresponsive.

Once they got there, deputies found the stabbing victim, 41-year-old Gonzalo Juarez, and began CPR. Paramedics arrived and continued life-saving efforts, but Juarez died.

Deputies say that everyone involved in the fight was located at the scene.

“The incident appears to have stemmed from two involved parties confronting their spouses about an alleged extramarital relationship,” the news release said.

Charges are pending as the homicide investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details were immediately available.

