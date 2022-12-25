Celebration Bowl website Mercedes-Benz Stadium website. The Celebration Bowl features a contest pitting the conference champion from the MEAC against the conference champion from the SWAC. It is known informally as the Black Colleges National Championship Game, as it pits the two champions from the HBCU school conferences against each other. The Bowl started in 2015 and is held in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The mission of the game is to provide each of the participating school’s alumni, fans, and students with a first-class bowl experience while continuing to celebrate the heritage, legacy, pageantry, and traditions of the HBCUs.

