Baltimore, MD

The Comeback

Texas quarterback makes transfer decision

Texas quarterback Hudson Card made the decision earlier this month to enter the transfer portal. Now, his destination has been revealed. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Card will be heading to the Purdue Boilermakers to play for new head coach Ryan Walters next season. Sources: Transfer quarterback Hudson Card is headed to Read more... The post Texas quarterback makes transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart Hints At 2 Likely Returns For Georgia

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart hopes to have two key offensive contributors for Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Ohio State. Per Dawgs247's Jordan D. Hill, Smart expressed optimism for wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive lineman Warren McClendon playing in the Peach Bowl. "We're excited to get those...
ATHENS, GA
TMGSports

Mr. CFB: Will The Third Time Be The Charm For Georgia at MBS?

Technically, it will not be a true home-field advantage on Saturday when No. 1 Georgia plays No. 4 Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff at the palatial Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But brothers and sisters, it sure is close. Georgia’s campus in Athens is only 75...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Georgia's Will Muschamp hits Kirk Herbstreit with epic zinger

Will Muschamp hit Kirk Herbstreit with an epic zinger on Tuesday. Muschamp is the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Georgia. His Bulldogs are getting set to face Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. The teams have only met one other time, and that...
ATLANTA, GA
stadiumjourney.com

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Celebration Bowl

Celebration Bowl website Mercedes-Benz Stadium website. The Celebration Bowl features a contest pitting the conference champion from the MEAC against the conference champion from the SWAC. It is known informally as the Black Colleges National Championship Game, as it pits the two champions from the HBCU school conferences against each other. The Bowl started in 2015 and is held in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The mission of the game is to provide each of the participating school’s alumni, fans, and students with a first-class bowl experience while continuing to celebrate the heritage, legacy, pageantry, and traditions of the HBCUs.
ATLANTA, GA
The Guardian

The winning recipe: how the small-market Pelicans became legit title contenders

A lot has been made over the years of the raw deal offered to small-market NBA teams. The younger brothers of the league, they often get overlooked in favor of their flashier coastal franchise siblings. While I’ve always argued that a competent front office is the tried and true salve for this issue, as evidenced by Giannis Antetokoumpo’s loyalty (and delivery of a championship) to the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s verifiable that as far as national media coverage goes, smaller-name teams often don’t get their due.
LOUISIANA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Youth football championships return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has partnered with Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS) and the Atlanta Falcons to bring the boys tackle and girls flag football state championship games to the stadium. This three-year deal will begin in 2023. GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines said “bringing the football championships back to MBS allows our student […] The post Youth football championships return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

