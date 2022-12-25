Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Related
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders scared NFL teams away so he can be drafted by the Atlanta Falcons | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss Deion’s pre draft experience and what made him fall in love with the city of Atlanta. Deion says: “This is where I need to be because they’re going to understand me. I thank God for Atlanta drafting me.”
Texas quarterback makes transfer decision
Texas quarterback Hudson Card made the decision earlier this month to enter the transfer portal. Now, his destination has been revealed. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Card will be heading to the Purdue Boilermakers to play for new head coach Ryan Walters next season. Sources: Transfer quarterback Hudson Card is headed to Read more... The post Texas quarterback makes transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Look: Kirby Smart Hints At 2 Likely Returns For Georgia
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart hopes to have two key offensive contributors for Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Ohio State. Per Dawgs247's Jordan D. Hill, Smart expressed optimism for wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive lineman Warren McClendon playing in the Peach Bowl. "We're excited to get those...
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Five Atlanta Hawks Players that are Trade Candidates
Five players on the Atlanta Hawks roster stand out as trade candidates.
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Mr. CFB: Will The Third Time Be The Charm For Georgia at MBS?
Technically, it will not be a true home-field advantage on Saturday when No. 1 Georgia plays No. 4 Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff at the palatial Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But brothers and sisters, it sure is close. Georgia’s campus in Athens is only 75...
Week 17 Fantasy Football Stats: Raiders bench Carr, Lamb makes the leap & Lions/Bears shootout coming
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by fellow stat nerd Dalton Del Don for another episode of Stat Nerd Thursday. Together, the guys come up with one stat for all 32 teams and also preview the Thursday night game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.
Yardbarker
Georgia's Will Muschamp hits Kirk Herbstreit with epic zinger
Will Muschamp hit Kirk Herbstreit with an epic zinger on Tuesday. Muschamp is the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Georgia. His Bulldogs are getting set to face Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. The teams have only met one other time, and that...
How Kirby Smart built Georgia into another Alabama
The Bulldogs are two wins from back-to-back titles, mimicking Nick Saban's best Alabama teams with a hard-nosed approach and a hoard of recruiting resources.
stadiumjourney.com
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Celebration Bowl
Celebration Bowl website Mercedes-Benz Stadium website. The Celebration Bowl features a contest pitting the conference champion from the MEAC against the conference champion from the SWAC. It is known informally as the Black Colleges National Championship Game, as it pits the two champions from the HBCU school conferences against each other. The Bowl started in 2015 and is held in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The mission of the game is to provide each of the participating school’s alumni, fans, and students with a first-class bowl experience while continuing to celebrate the heritage, legacy, pageantry, and traditions of the HBCUs.
The winning recipe: how the small-market Pelicans became legit title contenders
A lot has been made over the years of the raw deal offered to small-market NBA teams. The younger brothers of the league, they often get overlooked in favor of their flashier coastal franchise siblings. While I’ve always argued that a competent front office is the tried and true salve for this issue, as evidenced by Giannis Antetokoumpo’s loyalty (and delivery of a championship) to the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s verifiable that as far as national media coverage goes, smaller-name teams often don’t get their due.
Youth football championships return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has partnered with Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS) and the Atlanta Falcons to bring the boys tackle and girls flag football state championship games to the stadium. This three-year deal will begin in 2023. GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines said “bringing the football championships back to MBS allows our student […] The post Youth football championships return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Comments / 1