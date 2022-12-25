ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

TheStreet

Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
ORLANDO, FL
DoYouRemember?

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Restaurant Ignores Policy and Refuses to Serve Guest

Even though the former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has returned and the now-former CEO Bob Chapek has made his exit, and many Disney fans are starting to feel more positive about the Walt Disney Company, Disney Parks, and Disney Resorts’ futures, there are apparently still some hiccups going on within Disney Parks that are leading to Disney Guest dissatisfaction.
LOUISIANA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

There’s a SECRET Brunch Spot in Disney World — Here’s Where to Go!

If you’re a big fan of brunch, we’ve got some news for you!. You can enjoy a lovely brunch at various Disney World restaurants, including Olivia’s Cafe where brunch is served daily. But there’s a more secret brunch offering at a Disney restaurant that you might not realize is available.
KTLA

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to unwanted visitor

Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels

Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
disneybymark.com

New Food and Treats for the New Year at Walt Disney World

A brand new year is right around the corner and Walt Disney World has all of the food and treats to welcome the New Year! New Year’s Eve at Disney World What better way to greet 2023 than celebrate at Walt Disney World? Walt Disney World is the perfect way to celebrate and has spectacular […]
disneybymark.com

Even More Disney World After Hours are Sold Out

After Hours events are returning in 2023! However, these events are selling out. After Hours Event We’re thrilled that After Hours Events return in 2023! Wish you could experience even more magic and adventure in less time? Now you can with a ticket to the Disney After Hours events. These are currently offered for Magic Kingdom and […]
disneybymark.com

Disney’s Contemporary Resort now evacuating Guests

Some type of emergency situation at the Contemporary Resort resulted in a Guest evacuation. Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney’s Contemporary Resort opened on October 1, 1971 making it one of two Disney World opening day resorts (the other being the Polynesian). It falls into the deluxe resort category and sits right outside Magic Kingdom! You cannot […]
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: A SALE on Lightsabers!

It’s time to find out what’s new in Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. Disney World is constantly busy and full of new things! With the newest merchandise celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, all of the new restaurants coming in 2023, and even the new items to help us bring in the New Year, Disney has been keeping us busy lately. Now, we’re heading over to Hollywood Studios to show you everything that’s new this week!
disneyfoodblog.com

UPDATE! Here’s What Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Changes Look Like Now

There are ALWAYS construction projects happening around Disney World. From new attractions being built to new restaurants being added to new buildings, Disney World is always a flurry of construction activity. We’re now heading over to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to check out the latest construction update there, so come with us!

