I ate at one of the cheapest spots in Disney World, and was surprised how delicious the food was for the low price
I tried four popular items from the budget-friendly baseball-themed restaurant in Magic Kingdom, and I liked the corn-dog nuggets and the service.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
I camped at Disney World for 2 nights for over $207 — I'd never do it again, but I'm happy I tried it
I spent way more than I thought to stay at Disney's Fort Wilderness campgrounds and had an OK time. I could've gotten a hotel for cheaper.
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Disney Restaurant Ignores Policy and Refuses to Serve Guest
Even though the former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has returned and the now-former CEO Bob Chapek has made his exit, and many Disney fans are starting to feel more positive about the Walt Disney Company, Disney Parks, and Disney Resorts’ futures, there are apparently still some hiccups going on within Disney Parks that are leading to Disney Guest dissatisfaction.
I went to Disney World 35 times this year. Here are 19 of the best things I did.
I'm a theme-park journalist who's been going to the Florida Disney properties for 30 years. In 2022, I visited dozens of times and found plenty to do.
There’s a SECRET Brunch Spot in Disney World — Here’s Where to Go!
If you’re a big fan of brunch, we’ve got some news for you!. You can enjoy a lovely brunch at various Disney World restaurants, including Olivia’s Cafe where brunch is served daily. But there’s a more secret brunch offering at a Disney restaurant that you might not realize is available.
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to unwanted visitor
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels
Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
I'm a lifelong Disney World annual passholder who grew up 2 miles away from the parks. Here are 12 things I love to do there.
I've been visiting the Orlando theme parks my whole life with a Florida-resident annual pass, and there are things I see, do, and eat every visit.
New Food and Treats for the New Year at Walt Disney World
A brand new year is right around the corner and Walt Disney World has all of the food and treats to welcome the New Year! New Year’s Eve at Disney World What better way to greet 2023 than celebrate at Walt Disney World? Walt Disney World is the perfect way to celebrate and has spectacular […]
Even More Disney World After Hours are Sold Out
After Hours events are returning in 2023! However, these events are selling out. After Hours Event We’re thrilled that After Hours Events return in 2023! Wish you could experience even more magic and adventure in less time? Now you can with a ticket to the Disney After Hours events. These are currently offered for Magic Kingdom and […]
Disney Theme Parks Roll Out New Rides and Attractions in 2023
Disney theme parks in Orlando, Fla., and Anaheim, Calif., have made major new additions of lands, rides and attractions in just the last five years to answer expansions at its rival Universal Studios. Disney World's Animal Kingdom in May 2017 added the new land Pandora - The World of Avatar,...
Disney’s Contemporary Resort now evacuating Guests
Some type of emergency situation at the Contemporary Resort resulted in a Guest evacuation. Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney’s Contemporary Resort opened on October 1, 1971 making it one of two Disney World opening day resorts (the other being the Polynesian). It falls into the deluxe resort category and sits right outside Magic Kingdom! You cannot […]
Character dining returns to Cinderella’s Royal Table at Disney World in 2023
Character dining will be returning to Cinderella’s Royal Table in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2023. When the restaurant reopened after the COVID-19 shutdown the dining room did not offer any character dining. Previously, Cinderella would pise for poctures with guests in the restaruant lobby. Starting Feb....
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: A SALE on Lightsabers!
It’s time to find out what’s new in Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. Disney World is constantly busy and full of new things! With the newest merchandise celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, all of the new restaurants coming in 2023, and even the new items to help us bring in the New Year, Disney has been keeping us busy lately. Now, we’re heading over to Hollywood Studios to show you everything that’s new this week!
UPDATE! Here’s What Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Changes Look Like Now
There are ALWAYS construction projects happening around Disney World. From new attractions being built to new restaurants being added to new buildings, Disney World is always a flurry of construction activity. We’re now heading over to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to check out the latest construction update there, so come with us!
