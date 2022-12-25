Read full article on original website
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Castle Rock rebate helps improve local cancer treatmentMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Castillo family settles wrongful death suit with DougCo schools, continues case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Grading The Rockies' 2022 Offseason (So Far)IBWAA
3 Steelers that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t
Steelers fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. Mike Tomlin isn’t used to having his season end before the postseason arrives. That’s just what’s happening for the Steelers this year though. That has everyone in Pittsburgh focusing their attention on what the team will look like when Week 1 of the 2023 campaign arrives.
1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18
The NFL will have one primetime game on Saturday night in Week 18, and an unlikely contest has emerged as a potential option. The post 1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
An NFL coach thinks Bill O’Brien will join Patriots, but others names emerge
Considering the Patriots offense has been a mess this season, it feels like a near certainty that Bill Belichick will go in a different direction with his offensive play caller in 2023. This season, the Patriots have scored over 30 points just once. They’ve been held to under 20 points...
4 Indianapolis Colts general manager candidates to replace Chris Ballard
The Indianapolis Colts coaching search will provide the team with an opportunity for a fresh start at head coach in
Patriots’ Matthew Slater responds to ‘narrative’ that Mac Jones is a ‘dirty player’
Once again, Mac Jones is being called “dirty” by opponents. This comes after the New England Patriots quarterback was fined for a low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during a would-be fumble return. Jones was reportedly fined for the play. (You can watch the play here.)
Bills Ex Coach Fired by Broncos, Joins Dubious Club
Hackett, who had two separate assistant stints with the Buffalo Bills, was relieved of his duties by the Denver Broncos on Monday.
Will Broncos turn to Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo after firing head coach?
It hasn’t been a great season for the Denver Broncos, their new head coach or new quarterback Russell Wilson. On Monday, the team decided to move in a new direction as Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner announced the team was firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The 43-year-old was in the...
Tom Brady addresses retirement questions
Tom Brady retired in early 2022, only to announce a month later that he was making a comeback. His age, coupled with his previous retirement, has led many to wonder whether he will step away from football in 2023. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his weekly “Let’s Go” show, which was released on... The post Tom Brady addresses retirement questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dolphins will start backup Teddy Bridgewater against Patriots
The Miami Dolphins won’t have starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when they take on the Patriots this weekend. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniels announced that Tagovailoa suffered another concussion and his team will start veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday. There’s no timetable for Tagovailoa’s return as he enters the NFLs concussion protocol for the second time this season.
The 20 best players in the College Football Playoff: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show for Apple Podcast subscribers, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah analyze the four teams in the College Football Playoff by drafting the 20 best players from those teams. There isn’t an obvious No. 1 choice, so the selection...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio: One final chance at $100 bonus, Cavaliers tickets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars Sportsbook Ohio is gearing up for the new year by unwrapping one final December gift for sports fans. New...
Rose Bowl Tale of the Tape: Comparing Penn State and Utah
Penn State and Utah are two teams heading to the Rose Bowl with some similar storylines and traits. Utah will enter the game as the Pac-12 champion while Penn State finished in third place in its division. But both teams have accumulated 10 wins this season, some certainly more noteworthy than others. And both teams will be missing some key players on both sides of the football for the Rose Bowl. Who has the edge? Utah is considered a slight favorite in Pasadena, but most would tell you this is a fairly balanced matchup. Here is a look at how the...
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Buffalo Sabres: Time, TV for 2nd game of back-to-back
Detroit Red Wings (15-11-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2) When: 7 p.m. Thursday Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo. TV: Bally Sports Detroit . ...
BetMGM Ohio: how-to guide for claiming early $200 bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Ohio is gearing up for a statewide launch on New Year’s Day, but there is still time to pre-register....
Bills players dug themselves out once they finally got back to Buffalo (video)
Buffalo Bills players learned exactly how unforgiving snowfall can really be in western New York… the hard way. The Bills (12-3) finally got home from their 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears (3-12) on Sunday. After having to wait and reroute their flight to Rochester instead of Buffalo, the players made their way from there to the team’s facilities.
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Giving Away ‘Dream’ New Year’s Trip to NYC as Thank You to Fans
Indianapolis Colts fans have had to endure one of the most miserable seasons in recent memory. Despite entering the 2022 campaign with playoff aspirations, the team has posted just four victories through the first 15 games. Owner Jim Irsay is hoping to make it up to at least a few of the true supporters out there.
