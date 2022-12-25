Read full article on original website
New Food and Treats for the New Year at Walt Disney World
A brand new year is right around the corner and Walt Disney World has all of the food and treats to welcome the New Year! New Year’s Eve at Disney World What better way to greet 2023 than celebrate at Walt Disney World? Walt Disney World is the perfect way to celebrate and has spectacular […]
Here is a List of Everything Coming to Walt Disney World in 2023
Disney fans will see a few changes in 2023 throughout the parks and resorts. A few weeks back, they let us know that different hotels on property would be getting updates and lobby refreshes. At D23, we got a few time frames regarding attractions opening and new entertainment coming to Walt Disney World.
Even More Disney World After Hours are Sold Out
After Hours events are returning in 2023! However, these events are selling out. After Hours Event We’re thrilled that After Hours Events return in 2023! Wish you could experience even more magic and adventure in less time? Now you can with a ticket to the Disney After Hours events. These are currently offered for Magic Kingdom and […]
PHOTOS: Dirty PeopleMover Cars and Mold in Toy Story Land Highlight Walt Disney World Cleanliness Issues
Earlier this week, we posted about the boats of “it’s a small world” in Magic Kingdom that are so dirty they’re turning black. There have been ongoing maintenance problems at Walt Disney World, and it seems cleanliness is falling by the wayside. Readers sent us photos of the dirty interiors of Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover cars and black mold in Toy Story Land.
New ‘Hercules’ 25th Anniversary Puzzle With Art by Daniel Killen Debuts at Walt Disney World
A new “Hercules” 25th anniversary puzzle has arrived at Walt Disney World. “Hercules” was released in June 1997. Part of the Disney Parks Signature Puzzle collection, it features new art by Daniel Killen. We first found it in Once Upon a Time at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Bonjour! Village Gifts at Magic Kingdom.
Your Family will Love Beaches and Cream in Disney World
I scream, you scream, we all scream for Beaches & Cream! See what makes this simple concept a huge hit with families. Beaches & Cream Soda Shop As soon as I read Jamie’s review of Beaches & Cream Soda Shop in Walt Disney World, I knew that I (Katie) really wanted to take my whole […]
What’s New at Disneyland Resort: Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Added to the App!
We’re in the weird space in between holidays now, where Christmas has ended but we’ve got a few days until New Year’s. We’ve got a complete guide to celebrating NYE in the parks, and we know there are lots of new treats to try, but before we get too ahead of ourselves, we need to check out what’s new at Disneyland Resort!
Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Closing for Lengthy Refurbishment in February 2023
Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will undergo a lengthy refurbishment beginning in February 2023. What’s Happening: Announced today on DisneyWorld.com, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will be closed for a lengthy refurbishment beginning February 20th, 2023. This rocktastic attraction will resume its super-stretch limo rides in summer 2023. No changes have been […]
2 NEW Pairs of Minnie Ears Dropped Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve already shared our 2023 ultimate guides to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, as well as a list of the best Disney hotels for the new year. But, if you’re looking for a Disney way to celebrate the new year without being in the parks, there are some new Minnie ears you can’t miss!
Marvel Day at Sea Gets a Little Sweeter with New Superhero Treats
Marvel Day at Sea is set to return to the Disney Dream in 2023 and Marvel fans can enjoy some sweet treats inspired by their favorite characters. Marvel shared a first look at these new treats. In just a few weeks, the Disney Dream sets sail on select itineraries out of Miami and you and your family can experience […]
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Merchandise For Underrated Disney Films
Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a wildly good time. (See what we did there?) Disney World has been pretty busy as we’re wrapping up 2022 with new menu announcements, ticket price increases, and new merchandise to prep for the New Year! Now we’re headed into Animal Kingdom to see everything new we found this past week!
Dopamine Travel Is a Hot New Trend. But What Is It?
A couple of years ago, the hot new travel trend was staycation. And not a staycation in the “get out and experience all the attractions near where you live” way, but more in the “stay in your house alone to avoid a pandemic” way. Now that...
ABC’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023′ to Include Disneyland This Year
ABC has announced that in addition to it’s normal countdown locations in Times Square, New Orleans, and more, for the first time, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023” will include a segment from Disneyland. What to Expect Disneyland Resort will become this year’s inaugural host destination, and home to an additional… Read More »ABC’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023′ to Include Disneyland This Year.
Hot Off The Truck: Newly In-Stock Marvel Arrivals at Entertainment Earth
If you’re in the mood to do some shopping and want to expand your Marvel Collection, Entertainment Earth has a wide selection of toys, games, figures and display pieces that will do the trick. Shop under the “Hot Off the Truck” tab to find fun nods to various eras of Marvel Comics and movies. (Please note […]
Full Look at Hotel, Ticket, and Dining Cancelation Policies in Disney World
You’ve planned this Disney World trip for months, maybe even years, but at the last second…something happens that ruins your plans!. This could especially be true during the holiday season when travel complications due to weather and other problems can arise. Whether you encounter a flight cancelation, a last-minute illness, or other problem that will force you to adjust your Disney World trip plans, you’ll need to know about Disney World’s cancelation policies, and we’ve got all the details here.
Disneyland Adds ‘Courtesy’ Advisory to Address Guest Behavior
In the midst of brawls and aggressive behavior, Disneyland has followed Walt Disney World’s lead and added a “courtesy” section to its “Know Before You Go” page on the official website. The page displays advisories for the park reservation requirements, health & safety, and courtesy...
PHOTOS: Carousel Coffee Signage Installed at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Construction continues at Disney’s BoardWalk, where new dining venues are coming soon. Today we found that Carousel Coffee signage has been installed inside Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. Carousel Coffee is replacing Dundry’s Sundries, which closed permanently on October 3. At our last check-in, the Dundry’s sign was still above...
DFB Video: The ULTIMATE Guide to EPCOT in 2023
How are you gonna make reservations to dine in space? When will you be able to see Te Fiti up close in person? And is there a way to swim alongside the dolphins in the EPCOT aquariums?. We’re uncovering the answers to all of these questions — and MANY more...
REVIEW: Cinnamon Bun Frozen Blended Coffee, Crunch Raspberry Danish, and Mickey & Minnie Sugar Cookies from NEW Carousel Coffee at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Carousel Coffee had its grand opening today at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. This quick service location offers a variety of handcrafted hot and iced coffees from Joffrey’s Coffee, as well as a selection of teas and fresh pastries. We headed over there this morning to see the new dining location and try out some of their signature coffee drinks and pastries.
