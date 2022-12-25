Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
This Forgotten Canon Lens Provides Professional Results for Just $300
Canon's L series lenses are legendary, known for rugged construction, reliable performance, and class-leading image quality. With all that comes high prices, however. Nonetheless, the L series has been around for over 30 years, and that means there are some gems from past years that cost a fraction of what the most current models do. This great video review takes a look at one such lens, the EF 20-35mm f/2.8L.
Fstoppers
The Ultimate Backup and Workflow Journey for Creatives
We look at what makes a successful backup system, the components, the ideal outcome, and how we test that all is working before the inevitable happens. As a creative, one of the worst and most frustrating ways our journey will be hindered will be losing files, whether it's due to a faulty memory card when capturing on the day of shooting or during the ingestion of images post shoot and prior to post-production.
techaiapp.com
7 Ways to Reuse Your Old Smartphones
You’ve probably gone through several smartphones over the years as you buy a new one once it becomes outdated. There’s a way for you to repurpose old smartphones to really get your money’s worth and reduce electronic waste at the same time. Here are a few ways.
Fstoppers
Quick, Precise, and Easy to Use: We Review Sharpen Version 1.1 From Tonality Masks
Sharpening your images can either go two ways: oversharpened or not quite the mark of what you are seeking. What if you had full control of the sharpening process in a simple, straightforward plugin? Sound interesting?. Coming from Italian photographers Gaspare Silverii and Luca Libralato and their Tonality Masks suite...
Fstoppers
The 2022 Camera of the Year
2022 is fast drawing to a close. There have been some outstanding releases this year, including lenses, bodies, and accessories. But what is the camera of the year? Take a look and see what comes out on top in the Pixel Awards, run by influential industry insiders. Another year has...
Fstoppers
Why One Creative Shoots With the Sony a7 IV More Than any Other Camea
Sony's a7 series has long been respected as some of the most well-balanced cameras available, offering features and capabilities that satisfy the needs of many photographers and filmmakers without more extreme options that often drive prices higher. This great video review features a creative discussing why among multiple brands and camera bodies, the a7 IV was the camera he returned to the most in 2022.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless Camera
Fujifilm's X-H2 mirrorless camera is one of the most major advancements in the popular and highly regarded X Series, bringing a 40.2-megapixel high-resolution sensor and surrounding it with a variety of new features and upgrades, all enclosed in the company's classic design. This great video review takes a look at the new camera and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in use.
Tesla made a wireless iPhone charger and it's incredible
Tesla's charger looks like the one Apple never quite got round to making – and it costs even more
Fstoppers
How to Retouch a Portrait in Capture One and Photoshop
When it comes to high-end portrait retouching, Capture One is the choice of many photographers, renowned for its handling of raw files. If you would like to learn how to process a portrait using both Capture One and Photoshop, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you how to edit an image for the best results.
TrustedReviews
You can now get a Samsung QLED TV for just £349
Samsung is currently offering a compact QLED TV for just £349. If you’re in the market for a high-quality but relatively compact television set for not a lot of money, Samsung and Amazon have got you covered with this QLED TV deal. The online retail heavyweight is currently...
Fstoppers
Creating a Compelling Landscape Photo by Combining Multiple Images
When it comes to landscape photography, the most common type of compositing we engage in is exposure bracketing for increased dynamic range. Of course, you can also use compositing techniques for artistic purposes as well. This excellent video tutorial will show you how an experienced landscape photographer used the power of compositing to create a single compelling image.
Fstoppers
Proof That Almost Anywhere Can Be a Photo Studio
Of course, it would all be great if every portrait photographer could afford their own studio, but that simply is not feasible for most of us. That being said, you would be surprised how little space you need to make creative, compelling, and professional portraits. This excellent video tutorial will show you how to light and shoot portraits in a small hallway.
New York Post
No laptop under the tree? This refurbished MacBook Air is 74% off
Dipping your toe into the ever-popular Apple ecosystem for the first time can come with a steep price tag, but when you opt for a Grade-A refurbished MacBook Air, you can get the style and performance of a Mac for the low price of $413.99. For powerful computing that can...
thededicatedhouse.com
Pellet Stove Performance Issues and Their Solutions
Hello World! Welcome Friends! In the United States, more and more people are using pellet stoves to heat their homes. Pellet stoves are a great alternative to traditional wood-burning stoves, as they are much more efficient and produce less smoke. However, a few performance issues can occur with pellet stoves, and it is important to know how to solve these problems. In this article, we will discuss the most common performance issues with pellet stoves and their solutions.
hubpages.com
10 Ways to Earn Money Online: Tips and Resources for Success
Earning money online has become increasingly popular in recent years as more and more people seek out ways to supplement their income or even make a full-time living from the internet. There are a variety of different ways to earn money online, ranging from taking paid surveys and participating in market research to starting a blog or an e-commerce business. In this article, we'll explore 10 different ways you can earn money online, along with tips and resources to help you get started.
Comments / 0