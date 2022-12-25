ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Christmas Crash Kills 3 In West Hartford

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago

Three people died in an early-morning crash on Christmas morning in West Hartford, police said.

Police and fire departments rushed to Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road, where they found two vehicles had collided around 6:50 a.m., township police said.

Despite life-saving efforts, two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene while the third was rushed to an area hospital, where they, too, died, authorities said.

The identities of the victims had not been released as of 1:20 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.

