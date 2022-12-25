ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees

By Mohammed Tawfeeq, Ivana Kottasová, Sahar Akbarzai, Ehsan Popalzai, Chris Liakos
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Kim Blackstone
3d ago

It's time for Afghanistan's own people to rectify the situation. They can't keep relying on foreign entities to fight their internal battles. We have fought for them and trained them and the minute we leave they go back to their subservient ways. They have to change their own culture, you can't impose it on them. They need to stand up and fight for what they want.

Laura Maynard
3d ago

Since women are a large part of the groups that give aid in this forsaken country, there will be little if any aid given. I feel for all the downtrodden women and children for it is they who will reap what the government has sown. After many die ( women and children) I doubt there will be any changes. The Taliban will have a country of only men.

Paul Tate
3d ago

where are these liberal female activists. why aren't they screaming in the streets. must not fit their agenda or narrative

Related
BBC

Murderer publicly executed by his victim's father, Taliban say

A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats

U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Daily Mail

Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'

An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
News Breaking LIVE

Former President Taken into Custody By Country

Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.
Upworthy

Male Afghan students walk out in solidarity protesting the Taliban's ban on women's education

The Taliban government on Tuesday issued a statement ordering women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. In a show of solidarity for female students and to protest the Taliban's prohibition on girls' education, male students at Nangarhar University in Afghanistan reportedly skipped their examinations. Sharing a video of the students walking out, Afghan Peace Watch tweeted: "Male students of Nangarhar university walked away from their exams to protest the Taliban ban preventing girls from attending university." Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban have widely applied their stringent interpretation of Islamic law, reports CBS News.
Vice

Why Did the Taliban Welcome This Woman to Afghanistan With Big Smiles?

The Taliban government in Afghanistan welcomed a woman-led delegation from Pakistan this Tuesday to talk about boosting their economy. Pakistan’s minister of state for foreign affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is one of Islamabad’s most seasoned diplomats, and while Afghan women can’t show their hair on Kabul’s streets and many girls are banned from school, Khar, and her windswept hair, was warmly welcomed by a Taliban delegation on the tarmac. They didn’t shake hands, but did make eye contact and smiled at one of Pakistan’s most powerful women.
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
